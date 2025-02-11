A Practical Guide to Reversing Pre-Diabetes in “How to Prevent Diabetes: I Did It and You Can Too!” by Dorris Woods

Book Cover The Author Dorris S. Woods

TOMAH, WI, UNITED STATES, February 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / --Dorris Woods, a retired RN and clinical nurse specialist, delivers an inspiring and informative guide in her book, “How to Prevent Diabetes: I Did It and You Can Too!”. This empowering book blends personal experience with expert knowledge, offering readers a practical roadmap to reclaiming their health and preventing diabetes through lifestyle changes.About the BookAfter being diagnosed with pre-diabetes while undergoing treatment for a thyroid condition, Dorris Woods’ endocrinologist urged her to make critical lifestyle changes—losing weight, exercising, and adopting a healthier diet—to reverse her condition. Committed to taking control of her health, she followed this advice and has remained free of diabetes for the past 15 years.In “How to Prevent Diabetes: I Did It and You Can Too!”, Woods shares:• Her personal success story, proving that diabetes prevention is achievable.• Easy-to-follow charts that help readers understand blood sugar levels, diet, and exercise.• Encouragement and motivation, reminding readers that setbacks happen, but perseverance is key.This book serves as an essential guide for anyone looking to prevent diabetes, adopt a healthier lifestyle, and take proactive steps toward long-term well-being.About the AuthorDorris Woods is a retired RN and clinical nurse specialist with extensive experience working with diabetic patients. Holding a PhD in higher education, she is passionate about sharing knowledge that empowers individuals to take charge of their health. When she’s not writing or reading, she enjoys cooking nutritious meals and spending quality time with friends.The inspiration behind writing this book came from a deeply personal realization—she discovered how simple yet life-changing it was to reverse her pre-diabetic condition and regain her health. This journey was not only eye-opening but also one of the most satisfying experiences of her life.Writing this book allowed her to share her story, her struggles, and the knowledge she gained along the way. Dorris wanted others to know that they, too, have the power to take control of their health. Her hope is that readers will feel empowered, encouraged, and inspired to make the small but meaningful changes that can transform their well-being.Message from the Author“Please understand that a diagnosis of diabetes does not occur overnight. There is a process from going from a normal blood glucose of 80-100 to a pre-diabetes blood glucose of 100-125. Then a diabetic glucose blood level of 125 or above. It is in the pre-diabetes phase that one should correct as early as possible. It is important to remember that there are no symptoms during the pre-diabetic phase. Symptoms occur after one becomes diabetic. Sometimes it is detected in time and sometimes it’s detected too late. A heart attack, stroke or even death can occur. One should have the blood glucose tested at least once a year to determine at what level the body is functioning. Check with the doctor or health professional to determine if the blood glucose is above normal—and what should be done to correct it.”Dorris Woods has actively promoted her book through various events and media appearances, sharing her expertise and inspiring others to take charge of their health:• Podcast Interview – She was featured on a podcast, where she discussed her personal journey, the importance of lifestyle changes, and practical steps to prevent diabetes.• Book Signings – She has engaged with readers through book signings, offering insights and encouragement to those looking to improve their health.• Speaking Engagements – Dorris has shared her knowledge at several events, including a health fair, where she educated attendees on the power of nutrition, exercise, and mindset in preventing diabetes.• Prime Seven Media Spotlight Interview – Recently, she had the honor of being interviewed by esteemed host Logan Crawford, where she shared profound insights into her journey, the motivation behind her book, and the simple yet powerful steps anyone can take to improve their health. (Logan Crawford TV Interview Link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=X6INRO2zuMg Through these efforts, Dorris continues to inspire individuals to take control of their well-being and embrace a healthier future.This book is not just a personal story of triumph—it’s a roadmap to health and a must-read for anyone at risk of diabetes. “How to Prevent Diabetes: I Did It and You Can Too!” is available for purchase at major online retailers such as Amazon, or you may click through this link https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0D45G7Y5Z

The Spotlight Network on How to Prevent Diabetes by Dr Dorris Woods

