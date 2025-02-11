Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,814 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 404,806 in the last 365 days.

A 126-year-old S.F. case is thwarting Donald Trump’s plan to end birthright citizenship

President Donald Trump’s campaign to end birthright citizenship for U.S.-born children of undocumented immigrants faces a huge legal obstacle: the Supreme Court’s 126-year-old ruling, in a case from San Francisco, that all people born in the United States, and under the jurisdiction of its laws, are U.S. citizens.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

A 126-year-old S.F. case is thwarting Donald Trump’s plan to end birthright citizenship

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more