A 126-year-old S.F. case is thwarting Donald Trump’s plan to end birthright citizenship

President Donald Trump’s campaign to end birthright citizenship for U.S.-born children of undocumented immigrants faces a huge legal obstacle: the Supreme Court’s 126-year-old ruling, in a case from San Francisco, that all people born in the United States, and under the jurisdiction of its laws, are U.S. citizens.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.