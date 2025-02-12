Farrell Plumbing Touts HALO Ultra Plus Reverse Osmosis System for Contaminant-Free Water

Enjoy cleaner, safer water with Farrell Plumbing’s HALO Ultra Plus Reverse Osmosis System, featuring a $100 limited-time discount.

PORT RICHEY, FL, UNITED STATES, February 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Farrell Plumbing, a trusted provider of residential and commercial plumbing services in Port Richey and surrounding areas, is now offering the HALO Ultra Plus Reverse Osmosis Purification System. This advanced water filtration system is designed to address a wide range of contaminants while enhancing water pH levels for improved health benefits. With a special $100 discount available for a limited time, the HALO Ultra Plus provides homeowners with a reliable solution for cleaner, safer water.Advanced Water Purification for Healthier LivingThe HALO Ultra Plus Reverse Osmosis Purification System utilizes a five-stage filtration process to deliver high-quality water to households. The system includes a sediment filter, carbon block prefilter, reverse osmosis membrane, and alkalinity booster, which work together to reduce harmful contaminants and improve water taste. A smart faucet feature, which displays a blue light that turns red when it’s time to change filters, simplifies maintenance and maintains consistent performance. With a daily capacity of 50 gallons and a compact design, the system is both efficient and practical for everyday use.A Reliable Solution for Clean WaterWater quality is a critical concern for many homeowners, particularly those using well water or connected to municipal systems. The HALO Ultra Plus Reverse Osmosis System targets harmful contaminants like PFAS, lead, and chromium, while its built-in alkalinity booster enhances pH levels for additional health benefits. Farrell Plumbing specifically recommends a professional water quality analysis for well water users to customize the system for maximum effectiveness. This system comes with a two-year warranty covering defects in materials and workmanship, and it requires professional installation by a licensed contractor to guarantee optimal performance and adherence to manufacturer guidelines.Special Offer: $100 Off HALO Ultra PlusFor a limited time, Farrell Plumbing offers a $100 discount on the HALO Ultra Plus Reverse Osmosis Purification System. This special offer makes it easier for homeowners to invest in a system that improves water quality and supports healthier living. The HALO Ultra Plus combines advanced technology with user-friendly features, including an industry-leading 50% water recovery rate, making it a valuable addition to any household.Customer Feedback and EngagementFarrell Plumbing encourages customers to share their experiences with the HALO Ultra Plus or other services, such as water heater repair , leak detection, and sewer services, by leaving reviews on the company’s website. Customer feedback helps maintain the high standards of service and product quality that Farrell Plumbing is known for. By sharing their insights, customers contribute to a community of informed homeowners who can make better decisions about their plumbing and water treatment needs.About Farrell PlumbingAt Farrell Plumbing, plumbing services extend to homeowners and business owners in Port Richey, FL, and the surrounding areas. With extensive knowledge of residential and commercial plumbing needs, the highly trained technicians at Farrell Plumbing provide solutions that quickly and efficiently solve any issue. The team is proud to offer lasting services that can maintain, repair, or replace plumbing systems, including water heater maintenance, leak detection, and repiping. Farrell Plumbing consistently delivers exceptional service by arriving on time and fully prepared, ensuring satisfying results for all clients. For more information about Farrell Plumbing or to schedule a service, visit www.gofarrellplumbing.com

