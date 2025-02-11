Top Virginia Waters for Trophy Largemouth Bass in 2024

By Alex McCrickard/DWR

The Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources (DWR) is tasked with managing freshwater fisheries across the state of Virginia using best available science. DWR biologists utilize a variety of fisheries methodology to collect information on the health of our fisheries. Data derived from scientific fisheries methodology is known as fishery-independent data and is key to managing our fisheries for the best interest of the public. Examples of fishery-independent surveys include electrofishing, gill netting, and trap netting surveys that our biologists implement to manage these public resources.

Additionally, angler-derived data or fishery-dependent data is data that is collected from recreational and or commercial sources. Fishery-dependent data can also play a supplemental role in the management of our freshwater fisheries.

The Online Virginia Angler Recognition Program (OVARP) is one unique source of fisheries-dependent data that our agency collects annually. The OVARP is a voluntary program where anglers can be recognized for the catch of trophy-sized freshwater fish. Different minimum lengths and weights are required to reach trophy “citation” size for the 30 different species in the program. Of particular interest to Virginia anglers are the numbers of citation largemouth bass that are caught annually from public waterbodies throughout the state.

Largemouth bass must be a minimum of 22 inches long to be a length citation and 8 pounds to be a weight citation. You can receive a citation for either length, weight, or both. Regardless, we are talking about exceptionally big largemouth bass here! Below are the top five waterbodies by total numbers of largemouth bass citations from 2024. It should be noted that this is a voluntary program based on the honor system. Not every citation caught in Virginia is entered into the program, and the below ranking is simply a reflection of the data collected from the past year within the OVARP.

1) Smith Mountain Lake might be best known for its trophy striped bass fishery, but anglers searching for trophy largemouth bass should not overlook this top destination. Smith Mountain Lake ranked as the #1 waterbody for citation largemouth bass with 24 trophy fish being caught and entered into the OVARP in 2024. This scenic impoundment is large, at 20,600 acres, and located in Bedford and Franklin counties. Smith Mountain Lake provides deeper water habitat in addition to rock shoals, submerged brush piles, fallen trees, DWR habitat structures, coves, and numerous big points. In the spring, anglers can target boat docks and piers—just remember to be courteous to local landowners. Smith Mountain is one of the large impoundments involved in DWR’s F1 largemouth bass program, which is aimed at enhancing the quality of largemouth bass fisheries in Virginia. “DWR electrofishing catch rates for largemouth bass eight inches and larger in 2024 remain at the highest levels ever recorded since the current sampling protocol was established in 2000,” said Dan Wilson, DWR fisheries biologist. “Additionally, the numbers of larger bass increased to the highest levels in 2018 and have remained stable through 2024.”

A citation largemouth caught at Smith Mountain Lake in 2024.

2) Coming in at #2 on the ranking, Briery Creek Lake is located within DWR’s Briery Creek Wildlife Management Area in Prince Edward County. This 845-acre lake has long been popular amongst anglers targeting trophy largemouth bass and 11 citations were caught here in 2024. Regulations on Briery Creek help to support this trophy fishery with a protective slot of 16-24 inches. Bag limits are still five fish per day, but only one can be above 24 inches. Springtime is the best time of year to chase trophy largemouth bass on Briery Creek. “Even though Briery Creek may be a shadow of its former self, which challenged the largemouth bass state record in the early 2000s, the lake continues to turn out trophy-size fish at a respectable rate relative to other lakes around the Commonwealth,” said Hunter Hatcher, DWR fisheries biologist. “Briery offers anglers a challenge with abundant standing timber that makes every inch of the lake look fishy. For best success, take note of forage activity and target creek channels and other areas with distinct depth changes.”

A citation largemouth bass caught at Briery Creek Lake in 2024.

3) Lake Burton is a 76-acre impoundment located in Pittsylvania County. This small impoundment is owned and managed by DWR and has been around since 1950. In 2024, a total of eight citation largemouth bass were caught and entered into the OVARP from Lake Burton, giving it the #3 ranking for top waterbodies by largemouth bass citation numbers. While this smaller lake does produce some quality-sized largemouth bass, getting them to eat can be a challenge due to the abundant forage base consisting of gizzard shad and small bluegill. “Lake Burton is regulated with a ‘trophy’ largemouth bass regulation which prohibits the harvesting or even retaining any size largemouth bass,” said Wilson.

4) Seven citation largemouth bass were entered into the OVARP from Sandy River Reservoir in 2024, giving this impoundment the #4 ranking for producing citations last year. Sandy River Reservoir is a 740-acre water supply impoundment located in Prince Edward County just east of Farmville. With construction completed in 1994, this relatively new impoundment is a scenic resource nestled in the rolling hills of Virginia’s Piedmont. A variety of habitats support a robust largemouth bass population including standing timber, submerged aquatic vegetation, stumps, down trees, flats, and drop-offs. “Sandy River Reservoir offers largemouth anglers a unique combination of high catch rates and opportunity to catch quality fish,” said Hatcher. “Citation records from 2024 reveal what many in Central and Southside Virginia have known for years—Sandy is a big bass factory worthy of every bit the acclaim its sister lake, Briery Creek, just down the road, receives.”

5) Lake Anna is a 9,600-acre impoundment located in Louisa, Orange, and Spotsylvania counties. A total of five citation largemouth bass were entered into the OVARP from Lake Anna in 2024, giving it the #5 ranking for top waterbodies by largemouth bass citation numbers. With that said, Lake Anna frequently hosts bass fishing tournaments throughout the year and undoubtedly there are more citation fish seen in these tournaments than we may be seeing entered into the OVARP. Lake Anna follows a productivity gradient where the upper portions of the lake above “the splits” are the most productive and the lower portions of the lake near dike 3 are less productive with exceptional water clarity. Anglers can fish for largemouth bass in a variety of habitats from offshore islands, bowls, and drop-offs to rocky shorelines, down woody debris, and submerged aquatic vegetation. Lake Anna is an exceptional inland striped bass and hybrid striped bass fishery as well. Additionally, DWR has been stocking saugeye there for numerous years and growth rates have been very impressive. You never know what you could run into while bass fishing at Lake Anna.