Highway 50 Gold Announces Effective Date for Share Consolidation

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, February 12, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Highway 50 Gold Corp. (the “Company”) is pleased to announce that the consolidation (the “Consolidation”) of the outstanding common shares (the “Shares”) of the Company on a two-to-one (2:1) basis, approved by directors’ resolution on January 23, 2025, is anticipated to be made effective for trading purposes on February 14, 2025 (the “Effective Date”). It is anticipated that the Shares will begin trading on the TSX Venture Exchange on a post-Consolidation basis at market open on the Effective Date. The new CUSIP of the Shares will be 431248202 and the new ISIN will be CA4312482025.

The Consolidation is being conducted on a “push-out” basis, except with respect to registered shareholders with certificated Shares. Shareholders of the Company without physical share certificates do not need to take any action with respect to the Consolidation, as they will automatically receive new DRS advice representing the post-Consolidation Shares issued as of the Effective Date.

A letter of transmittal with respect to the Consolidation is being mailed to the Company’s registered shareholders with certificated Shares. All registered shareholders with certificated Shares will be required to send their certificate(s) representing pre-Consolidation Shares, along with a properly executed letter of transmittal, to the Company’s registrar and transfer agent, Computershare Trust Company of Canada, in accordance with the instructions provided in the letter of transmittal.

Further details regarding the Consolidation are provided in the press release of the Company dated January 13, 2025.

About Highway 50 Gold Corp.

Highway 50 Gold Corp. is a mineral exploration stage company led by a team of experienced explorers and mine finders. The Company is executing an exploration plan refined over 35 years of experience in Nevada. The exploration focus on its projects are a result of what management believes to be breakthroughs in the understanding of north-central Nevada’s crustal architecture.

Cautionary Note Certain statements contained in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements under Canadian securities legislation. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “expects” or “it is expected”, or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results “will” occur.

These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from results contemplated by the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include matters relating to receipt of regulatory approval of the Consolidation. Accordingly, the actual events may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. When relying on forward-looking statements to make decisions, investors and others should carefully consider the foregoing factors and other uncertainties and should not place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements, except as may be required by applicable securities laws.

