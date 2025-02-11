2025 Nebraska Data Conference – Registration Now Open
Join us for the Nebraska Data Conference on April 8 & 9, 2025, at the Younes Conference Center South in Kearney, NE!
📅 Dates: April 8 & 9, 2025
📍 Location: Younes Conference Center South, Kearney, NE
Don’t miss out on insightful sessions, networking opportunities, and expert-led discussions designed to elevate your data skills and knowledge. For registration, session details, and hotel information, visit www.nedataconference.com.
We look forward to seeing you there!
