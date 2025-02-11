CIO Landing Logo

CIO Landing named to CRN’s MSP 500 list for 2025 in the Security 100 category, marking its third consecutive year of recognition for simplifying cybersecurity.

This award reinforces our mission to provide I.T. that just works – so our clients can focus on growing their business with confidence.” — Juan Carlos Bosacoma, CEO of CIO Landing

NORTHBROOK, IL, UNITED STATES, February 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- CIO Landing, announced today that CRN, a brand of The Channel Company, has recognized CIO Landing on its Managed Service Provider (MSP) 500 list in the Security 100 category for 2025.CRN’s annual MSP 500 list is a comprehensive guide to the leading MSPs in North America. These companies deliver essential managed services that enhance business efficiency, simplify IT, and optimize return on technology investments for their customers.The annual MSP 500 list is divided into three sections: the Pioneer 250, which recognizes MSPs focused on the small-and-midsize-business market; the Elite 150, recognizing MSPs with a blend of on- and off-premises services for mostly midmarket and enterprise customers; and the Managed Security 100, spotlighting MSPs with cloud-based security services expertise.The MSP 500 list showcases and celebrates MSPs that are driving growth and innovation. These solution providers empower businesses with complex technologies so they can achieve their business goals without stretching financial resources.For the third consecutive year, CIO Landing has been named to the MSP 500 list in the Security 100 category – recognizing our commitment to making cybersecurity simple and effective for businesses. We take the complexity out of I.T. security by delivering proactive protection and expert guidance – so our clients don’t have to worry about cyber threats. This recognition highlights our ongoing dedication to simplifying cybersecurity and giving our clients peace of mind.“The solution providers on our 2025 MSP 500 list deliver innovative managed services portfolios that enable clients of every size to be more agile and optimize their IT budgets as they grow their business,” said Jennifer Follett, VP of U.S. Content and executive Editor CRN, at The Channel Company. “These are the companies that anticipate client tech needs and develop groundbreaking services and solutions that let customers focus on their core business so they can accelerate success.”“Being named to the MSP 500 list for a third year in a row is a testament to our commitment to making I.T. security simple, effective, and stress free for our clients,” said Juan Carlos Bosacoma, CEO of CIO Landing. “This award reinforces our mission to provide I.T. that just works – so our clients can focus on growing their business with confidence.”The MSP 500 list will be featured in the February 2025 issue of CRN Magazine and online at www.crn.com/msp500 beginning February 10.About CIO LandingCIO Landing provides Managed I.T. and Cybersecurity services designed to simplify technology for small and mid-sized businesses. With a proactive approach to security, compliance, and I.T. management, we help companies stay protected, productive, and focused on growth. Our expert team delivers strategic guidance and hands-on support – eliminating I.T. headaches and making technology work seamlessly. Headquartered in Northfield, IL, CIO Landing has been recognized among the top MSPs in North America, including multiple placements on the MSP 500 Security 100 List. Learn more at www.ciolanding.com About The Channel CompanyThe Channel Company (TCC) is the global leader in channel growth for the world’s top technology brands. We accelerate success across strategic channels for tech vendors, solution providers, and end users with premier media brands, integrated marketing and event services, strategic consulting, and exclusive market and audience insights. TCC is a portfolio company of investment funds managed by EagleTree Capital, a New York City-based private equity firm. For more information, visit thechannelco.com Follow The Channel Company: LinkedIn, X, and Facebook.© 2025 The Channel Company, Inc. CRN is a registered trademark of The Channel Company, Inc. All rights reserved.The Channel Company Contact:Kristin DaSilvaThe Channel Companykdasilva@thechannelcompany.com

