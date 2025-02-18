AmorSui & V Coterie Present: Elevated Energy – A Yoga Experience Merging Wellness & Empowerment

Elevated Energy – A Yoga Experience

Come attend and cover this special event on March 6th in New York City!

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- AmorSui and V Coterie are coming together for Elevated Energy, an exclusive yoga experience designed to uplift, empower, and inspire balance — both on and off the mat. Taking place at 6:00 p.m. on March 6th at SKY TING , this event will bring together community members for a guided yoga session followed by a brief Q&A with the founders of both brands.Attendees will also get an exclusive first look at the limited-edition lapel pin, a meaningful keepsake that represents the shared mission to uplift communities, celebrate identity, and create lasting change.This partnership is more than just a collaboration — it’s a celebration of shared values and purpose. Founded by AAPI women in STEM, both AmorSui and V Coterie are united by an unwavering commitment to empowering iconic individuals through innovative, purpose-driven design. Their work redefines how fashion and functionality intersect, ensuring that professionals in science, medicine, and beyond have access to products that reflect their expertise, passion, and impact.“V Coterie and AmorSui exist to empower professionals in their fields, and this event is a reflection of that commitment," said Dr. Lynna Van Merkey, founder of V Coterie. "By combining our expertise, we’re creating an immersive experience that highlights the power of innovation and community.""This collaboration represents what’s possible when female founders come together with a shared mission," added Beau Wangtrakuldee, Ph.D., founder of AmorSui. "We’re excited to invite media and attendees to experience firsthand how our brands are shaping the future of entrepreneurship. We aim to humanize STEM and healthcare professionals and empower individuals in the field to celebrate their accomplishments and inspire to continue to deliver their best work.”To RSVP or schedule an interview with the founders, please contact Julia Haney, juliahaneypr@gmail.com.About V CoterieV Coterie is a jewelry and accessories brand on a mission to celebrate innovation and curiosity — at the intersection of fashion and self-expression. Founded by Dr. Lynna Van Merkey, V Coterie is designed for those who make an impact through their work.About Amor SuiFounded by Ph.D. chemist Beau Wangtrakuldee, AmorSui is a leading brand in sustainable, protective apparel for professionals. With a focus on safety and innovation, AmorSui is redefining workwear for a new generation, creating fewer, better products that protect people and the planet.

