Forge Creative Announces Top Website CMS Picks for SMBs in 2025

AUCKLAND, AUCKLAND, NEW ZEALAND, February 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) prepare for the evolving digital landscape in 2025, selecting the right website content management system (CMS) has never been more crucial. Forge Creative, a leading website development agency in Auckland, today announced its top CMS recommendations for SMBs, based on functionality, flexibility, and ease of use."With so many website platforms available, business owners can struggle to determine which CMS best suits their needs," said Roger McSaveney, General Manager of Forge Creative. "At Forge Creative, we work with a range of platforms and have identified the best solutions based on different business requirements. Whether it’s flexibility, ease of management, or e-commerce functionality, we help businesses choose the right foundation for their online presence."WordPress is the Best CMS for CustomisationFor SMBs requiring high levels of customisation and scalability, Forge Creative recommends WordPress as the best open-source CMS. While platforms like Joomla, Drupal, and SilverStripe remain available, WordPress has consistently proven to be the most flexible, well-supported, and cost-effective solution for small and medium-sized businesses."WordPress offers an unmatched ecosystem of plugins, themes, and integrations, making it the most adaptable CMS for businesses that need a custom solution," McSaveney noted. "Because it’s open-source, businesses retain full control over their website, allowing for deep functionality and long-term scalability. Another key advantage is the WordPress admin panel—clients find it intuitive and easy to use, which means they can manage content, update pages, and make changes without relying on a developer."Webflow is the Best CMS for Design Flexibility and Ease of UseFor businesses that want the convenience of a managed platform rather than an open-source system, Webflow is Forge Creative’s top recommendation. Unlike platforms like Wix and Squarespace, Webflow provides greater freedom for designers while still offering a user-friendly, no-code editing experience."If you're looking for a highly designed website and don’t need a lot of custom features or integrations, Webflow is an excellent choice," said McSaveney. "It delivers the convenience of a managed platform while allowing for greater creative control compared to Wix or Squarespace. It’s a strong option for businesses that want a modern, visually engaging site without the complexity of managing plugins, hosting, or security updates."Shopify is the Best E-Commerce CMSFor SMBs focused on e-commerce, Shopify remains Forge Creative’s top recommendation. With its built-in payment processing, inventory management, and scalability, Shopify provides an all-in-one solution for online retailers. However, for businesses that require deeper customisation and control over their online store, WooCommerce—WordPress’s e-commerce plugin—remains a strong alternative."Shopify is the best choice for most SMBs looking to sell online because of its ease of use and robust infrastructure," said McSaveney. "That said, WooCommerce is a better option for businesses that need more advanced customisation, especially when integrating with other platforms or managing complex product offerings."Helping SMBs Choose the Right Website for 2025With the right CMS, SMBs can create a website that supports their long-term growth. Whether businesses need a fully customised WordPress site, a visually dynamic Webflow experience, or a powerful Shopify e-commerce store, Forge Creative offers expert guidance and development services.For more information about website development in Auckland , visit Forge Creative.About Forge CreativeForge Creative is a leading creative agency based in Auckland, New Zealand. Specialising in website development, branding, and digital strategy, the agency helps SMBs build high-performing websites tailored to their needs.

