CTR Payroll | HR & Promark Announce Strategic Partnership to Support Workforce Transitions

Promark Company, a recognized leader in career transition and outplacement services is proud to announce a strategic partnership with CTR Payroll | HR.

CINCINNATI, OH, UNITED STATES, February 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- CTR Payroll | HR, a leading provider of customized payroll and HR solutions, is proud to announce a strategic partnership with Promark , a recognized leader in career transition and outplacement services. This collaboration ensures businesses can seamlessly manage workforce changes with dignity, providing critical support to employees while protecting company reputation.Through this partnership, organizations navigating reductions in force or restructuring will have access to Promark’s industry-leading outplacement services, helping affected employees transition successfully into new roles. Promark has a proven track record of delivering compassionate, effective career transition programs that benefit both departing employees and those who remain."This partnership is a game-changer for businesses looking to optimize their workforce strategy," said Bridget Escobar, President and Managing Partner, CTR Payroll | HR. "By combining our local expertise and technology with Promark’s outplacement solutions, we’re ensuring companies can manage workforce transitions with care while maintaining compliance and business continuity." Promark Company shares the enthusiasm for this collaboration. "This partnership continues our commitment to collaborate with the best of the best to help clients achieve a strong return on their Talent Management investment, " said Wilbur Harmon, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Partner of Promark Company. “By combining our highly customizable, best-in-class, people-focused programs with CTR’s state-of-the-art payroll and human resources offerings, we are providing clients with powerful solutions to enable business growth"This partnership provides businesses—whether local startups or large enterprises—the tools, guidance, and expertise needed to navigate workforce changes effectively, demonstrating a true commitment to both employees and long-term brand reputation.For more information about this partnership and how it can benefit your business, contact:📩 Nicole Mills, VP & Managing Partner, nicole.mills@ctrhcm.com📩 Vince Consoli, Chief Operating Officer, Vince.Consoli@PromarkCPI.com###About CTR Payroll | HRSince 1964, CTR has been a trusted Payroll & HR partner, providing a complete Human Capital Management (HCM) solution to help businesses manage employees from hire to retire. We offer award-winning software and expert, personalized service to automate and simplify every aspect of the employee life cycle—including Payroll, HR, Benefits, Workforce Management, Talent Acquisition, Talent Management, Tax, Compliance, and more.What sets us apart? Our Dedicated Support Rep Model—every client gets a dedicated rep who takes the time to understand their business and provides fast, expert service with a personal touch. Our team includes Subject Matter Experts with over 20 years of experience, ensuring you receive guidance through even the most complex situations.Based in Pittsburgh, PA, we are a third-generation, family-owned company with over 60 years in the business. Our core values drive us: being "All In," relentless problem-solving, and mastering the basics better than anyone—principles that have fueled our success.If you can’t say you LOVE your Payroll & HR provider, it’s time to Contact CTR!🌐 ctrhcm.com📞 (800) 468-2794📧 sales@ctrhcm.comPromark, a Career Partners International firm, is a leading provider of talent management expertise, offering a comprehensive suite of services to organizations navigating the entire Talent Life-Cycle. With more than 55 years of experience, Promark delivers customized solutions in executive coaching, leadership development, career transition (outplacement), and strategic people advisory.Headquartered in Ohio, Promark proudly serves businesses across the globe with local offices in Pennsylvania, Ohio, Kentucky, West Virginia, Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Georgia and Florida. As part of one of the world’s largest talent consultancies, Career Partners International, Promark also has a vast network of partners throughout the world.Promark’s mission is simple: to help organizations drive success by managing how employees enter, grow, develop, and transition throughout their careers. Whether it’s shaping effective leadership, supporting career transitions, or offering strategic people advisory services, Promark provides customized solutions to create measurable results at every stage of the employee experience. Their specialized tools and precision processes, refined over many years, ensure that organizations can achieve their goals.In today’s social media-driven world, how organizations handle their people—from hiring to leadership development to exit strategies—becomes widely known, influencing their reputation among employees, customers, investors, and future talent. Promark is committed to helping companies thrive by providing the expertise needed to solve "people challenges" and fostering environments where talent can grow, develop, and succeed.🌐 PromarkCPI.com📞 (513) 768-6500📧 Connect@PromarkCPI.com

