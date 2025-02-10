2025-21 AG NEWS RELEASE – OʻAHU GRAND JURY INDICTS TIMOTHY LEE FOR CAMPAIGN CONTRIBUTION OFFENSES
STATE OF HAWAIʻI
KA MOKU ʻĀINA O HAWAIʻI
DEPARTMENT OF THE ATTORNEY GENERAL
KA ʻOIHANA O KA LOIO KUHINA
JOSH GREEN, M.D.
GOVERNOR
KE KIAʻĀINA
ANNE LOPEZ
ATTORNEY GENERAL
LOIO KUHINA
OʻAHU GRAND JURY INDICTS TIMOTHY LEE FOR CAMPAIGN CONTRIBUTION OFFENSES
News Release 2025-21
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
February 10, 2025
HONOLULU – On February 7, 2025, Timothy Lee, 48, was indicted by the O`ahu Grand Jury and charged with nine counts of False Name Contribution that occurred in 2020. In the nine counts, Lee is alleged to have intentionally or knowingly made $13,000 in contributions to a candidate or candidate committee in a name other than his own.
Attorney General Anne Lopez stated, “Campaign contribution laws are critical safeguards of our electoral process. The Department of the Attorney General will vigorously investigate and prosecute individuals that violate those laws.”
False Name Contribution is a class C felony offense punishable by up to five years in prison and a $10,000 fine.
The Campaign Spending Commission referred this matter to the Department of the Attorney General for an investigation. The investigation was conducted by the Department of the Attorney General’s Special Investigation and Prosecution Division (SIPD) and Investigations Division. SIPD is the State of Hawaiʻi’s primary law enforcement unit responsible for investigating and prosecuting corruption, fraud, and economic crimes. The Investigation Division is tasked with conducting criminal and administrative investigations into state-related matters.
The case, State v. Timothy Lee, 1CPC-25-0000161, is being prosecuted by SIPD Deputy Attorney General Thomas Michener. A copy of the indictment can be found here.
Lee is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.
# # #
Media contacts:
Dave Day
Special Assistant to the Attorney General
Office: 808-586-1284
Email: [email protected]
Web: http://ag.hawaii.gov
Toni Schwartz
Public Information Officer
Hawai‘i Department of the Attorney General
Office: 808-586-1252
Cell: 808-379-9249
Email: [email protected]
Web: http://ag.hawaii.gov
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.