QFlow Systems Achieves SOC 2 Type 2 Compliance, Strengthening Data Security Commitment

ST. LOUIS, MO, UNITED STATES, February 17, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- QFlow Systems, a leader in enterprise workflow automation and records management solutions, proudly announces its SOC 2 Type 2 compliance attestation. This achievement demonstrates QFlow’s unwavering commitment to data security, privacy, and risk management.

Conducted by Prescient Assurance LLC, this independent attestation verifies that QFlow Systems’ controls were designed and operated effectively throughout the evaluation period. The attestation ensures compliance with the AICPA’s Trust Service Criteria for Security, reinforcing QFlow’s dedication to protecting client data and maintaining the highest level of operational integrity and security.

"Achieving SOC 2 Type 2 compliance is a significant milestone for QFlow Systems," said Tim Koehler, CEO of QFlow Systems. "New threats and security risks emerge every day. This provides a level of assurance to our customers who trust we are taking the appropriate measures to mitigate these threats by methodically securing access to systems and data."

SOC 2 Type 2 is an internationally recognized security framework that assesses an organization’s information security controls over an extended period. It confirms that QFlow’s security practices, policies, and procedures are effectively designed and consistently followed.

QFlow Systems continues to innovate with a security-first mindset, ensuring compliance and risk management remain at the forefront of its solutions. CJ Millican, Head of Compliance of QFlow Systems says, “We’re focused on further strengthening the controls and routines around security and adopting more controls for CMMC Level 2. We're working to automate where we can to keep these efforts streamlined with regular reviews.”

About QFlow Systems

QFlow Systems is a trusted provider of workflow automation, records management, and document processing solutions for enterprises and government agencies. With a strong focus on security, compliance, and operational efficiency, QFlow empowers organizations to streamline processes while maintaining the highest standards of data protection.

