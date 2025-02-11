The Corona Brand Expands with “The Dr. Paul Show and Release of The Corona Protocol” Audio Book

Dr. Paul Corona, MD HEADSHOT The Corona Protocol Audiobook The Dr. Paul Show

“The Dr. Paul Show” now streams on Roku, Amazon Fire, and YouTube. Fans can also enjoy the audiobook of “The Corona Protocol”, now on Audible.

I combine primary care and psychiatry in unique and revolutionary ways in order to best help my patients.” — Dr. Corona

LAGUNA NIGUEL, CA, UNITED STATES, February 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Renowned physician and mental health expert Dr. Paul D. Corona, MD, expands his brand with the launch of “The Dr. Paul Show”, a compelling new reality-based medical series now streaming on Roku, Amazon Fire, and YouTube . Alongside the show, Dr. Corona has also released the audiobook edition of his groundbreaking book, “The Corona Protocol: A Scientifically Proven Medical Solution to Stop Addiction, Bullying, Homelessness, School Shootings, and Suicide 30 Years in the Making”, now available on Audible, produced by Pro Audio Voices.This dual expansion reinforces Dr. Corona’s commitment to revolutionizing mental health treatment and making his pioneering Corona Protocol accessible to even more people.“The Dr. Paul Show” provides an unfiltered, real-world look at how Dr. Corona’s innovative approach to psychiatry and primary care transforms the lives of his patients. Each episode features real patients sharing their journeys, from their initial visit to the progress they have made using The Corona Protocol.With over 30 years of experience as a family physician, Dr. Corona has spent his career refining a unique, holistic approach to treating both mood and physical disorders together. His expertise extends beyond traditional psychiatric conditions such as depression, anxiety, bipolar disorder, and ADD—he also treats chronic headaches, neck and back pain, fibromyalgia, fatigue, insomnia, and irritable bowel syndrome, all of which can be linked to underlying mood imbalances.“I combine primary care and psychiatry in unique and revolutionary ways in order to best help my patients,” says Dr. Corona. “This show provides an inside look at how the right medical approach can change lives.”With episodes available now and more in production, the show is designed for anyone who cares about their own health and wellness, as well as the well-being of their loved ones. In addition to the show, Dr. Corona’s acclaimed book, “The Corona Protocol”, is now available in audiobook format on Audible, expanding access to his life-changing medical insights.“I want to ensure my book is accessible to everyone,” Dr. Corona explains. “Whether you prefer audio learning, have vision impairments, or enjoy listening while exercising or driving, this format allows more people to benefit from the principles of ‘The Corona Protocol.’”With the launch of his new show and audiobook, Dr. Corona continues to push the boundaries of mental health care by educating the public on alternative approaches that challenge conventional psychiatry. His mission is clear: to help people achieve lasting wellness through a combination of primary care and psychiatry—an approach that is holistic, effective, and uniquely tailored to each individual.For those interested in watching “The Dr. Paul Show”, episodes are now streaming on Roku, Amazon Fire, and YouTube. “The Corona Protocol” audiobook is available now on Audible About Dr. Paul D. CoronaDr. Paul D. Corona, MD, is a Southern California-based physician transforming psychiatry and family medicine with his pioneering “Mind and Body Healing” approach. With over 30 years of experience, he integrates primary care and psychiatry to treat both mental and physical health conditions. He is the author of “The Corona Protocol” and the "Healing the Mind and Body" series, offering groundbreaking insights into mental health treatment. Dr. Corona also hosts “The Dr. Paul Show” on Roku, Amazon Fire, and YouTube, where real patients share their success stories. He practices in Laguna Niguel, California.Learn more at Dr. Paul D. Corona’s website

