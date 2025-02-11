$1.1M in Grants Available to Boost Dairy Co-Packing in the Northeast

Funding to Strengthen Regional Dairy Supply Chain and Bring New Products to Market

February 11, 2025 – The Northeast Dairy Business Innovation (NE-DBIC) announces a $1.1 million investment in regional dairy processing through the Dairy Co-Packing Grant . This funding supports the development of new and expanded co-packing capabilities for processors, ultimately leading to more dairy products for consumers across the region.

The Dairy Co-Packing grants is open to applicants in 11 Northeast states: Connecticut, Delaware, Maine, Massachusetts, Maryland, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, and Vermont.

Eligible applicants include:

Dairy processors who are starting new co-packing partnerships.

Dairy processors with existing co-packing services who want to scale up, add new products, or expand partnerships.

Dairy brands that use or plan to use co-packing services.

Funding will support training and technical assistance for co-packing production. Funds may also be used for specialized dairy equipment, marketing and branding services, and more. To see specific requirements and the full list of what this grant can fund, visit the grant webpage: https://nedairyinnovation.com/processor-copacking-startup-grant/

Award amounts will range from $15,000 to $150,000, with a 25% in-kind and/or cash match. Approximately $1.1 million in total funds are available.

Applications are open from February 11 through April 10 at 2:00 pm ET.

The NE-DBIC's investment and project strategy promotes innovation and resiliency for regional production of dairy products across an 11-state Northeast region. Hosted by the Vermont Agency of Agriculture, Food and Markets, the NE-DBIC is funded through the USDA-AMS.

For more information on the NE-DBIC, visit: https://nedairyinnovation.com/

Katie Spring (she/her)

NE-DBIC Communications Manager | Northeast Dairy Business Innovation Center | Katie.Spring@vermont.gov | 802-522-3186

