Architect/Artist Robert Obier Explores the Fusion of Industrial Design and Art in His Latest Collection

Artist Proof #2 Sylvia G Artist Proof #4 Sylvia P Renaissance Man 2.0 - Artificial Intelligence: Beyond the Age of Reason

Obier's Latest Works, Inspired by the Forms and the Romance of Exotic Automobiles, will be on exhibit at the 2025 LA Art Show

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, February 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Award-Winning architect-turned-artist Robert Obier will feature pieces from his latest collection - The Formula 1x Series at the LA Art Show - Modern+Contemporary from Wednesday, February 19 through Sunday, February 23 at the LA Convention Center - West Hall located in downtown Los Angeles. Obier is represented by the Teravarna Art Gallery of Los Angeles.The Formula 1x Series is a return to Obier’s roots as an industrial designer/artist. The series is an exploration of the forms of exotic automobiles and other shapes created to express motion and speed. Obier is particularly drawn to the romance and the emotional connection we have with the creations that transport us. He observes how we often assign female names to further personalize our boats, planes and automobiles. He has continued this sentimental tradition in the naming of the art pieces that comprise this the “Sylvia” Collection - inspired by Italian super-cars. The pieces on exhibit are labeled as “artist proofs”. Obier explains that these initial works were created as 2/3 scale prototypes testing his new concepts and exploring manufacturing techniques and possible finish options. The primary shapes were developed as 3-D computer models and were then machined from solid blocks of ABS plastic or aluminum using a computer controlled milling machine. The finish options consist of anodized aluminum as well as automotive paint coatings. One of the works, Obier labels as “Silvia B” (Artist Proof#1) is beautifully painted in Ferrari’s famous “Corsa Red”.Obier will, also, be showing a new piece from his Renaissance Man 2.0 collection exploring our relationship with technology and the emerging age(Renaissance 2.0) of Artificial Intelligence.At last years show, local LA architect and luxury home builder extrodinaire, Ardie Tavangarian, acquired one of these works for his newest construction - Villa Siena. A $177,000,000 estate overlooking LA from a hillside in Bel Air. The art piece - “Renaissance Man 2.0(Technology) - Artificial Intelligence: Beyond the Age of Reason”, is showcased in the 37,000 square foot residence sharing space with works by many other accomplished artist, such as, Damien Hirst and Marco Olivier. The extraordinary piece is perfectly at home in one of the worlds most architecturally spectacular and technologically sophisticated residences.Robert Obier earned his architectural degree from Louisiana State University and his master’s degree, in industrial design, from the prestigious Art Center College of Design in Pasadena, California. He has won multiple international awards in juried competitions. His architecture and sculptural designs have been featured in “The Robb Report,” on “Lifestyles of the Rich and Famous” and were used as a location set for the motion picture “RoboCop”.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.