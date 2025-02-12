Colorado Career Advising Tool Enhances Career Matching with Latest Statewide Training Data

Example of Embedded Training Program Data for HVAC

New Update Integrates ETPL, CDIP, and Apprenticeships to Connect Coloradans with Education for High-Demand Careers

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, February 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Colorado Career Advising Tool (CCA Tool) , developed by Indigo Education Company, has been updated with the latest datasets for the Eligible Training Provider List (ETPL), Career Development Incentive Program (CDIP), and Colorado Apprenticeships. These updates, completed on February 11, ensure that Coloradans exploring career pathways have access to the most current training, certification, and work-based learning opportunities available across the state.The ETPL is a critical resource for individuals seeking training programs that are approved for Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act (WIOA) funding. It includes a comprehensive list of education and training providers that meet state and federal standards for workforce readiness. With this update, users of the CCA Tool can seamlessly explore approved training programs that align with in-demand career paths. These programs are available to citizens via the Colorado Workforce Centers.The Career Development Incentive Program (CDIP) provides funding for high school students who earn industry-recognized credentials in key occupational fields. By incorporating the latest CDIP data, the CCA Tool helps students and educators identify high-value certification programs that enhance employability and career prospects.The Colorado Apprenticeships dataset connects individuals to hands-on learning opportunities that allow them to earn while they learn. These programs offer structured career training in industries ranging from healthcare and IT to skilled trades and advanced manufacturing. The CCA Tool’s integration of updated apprenticeship opportunities ensures that job seekers can find relevant, high-quality programs that provide pathways to long-term career success.“By integrating these datasets into the CCA Tool’s career matching section, we’re empowering individuals to make informed decisions about their education and career paths,” said Sueann Casey, CXO at Indigo Education Company. “This update enhances our ability to connect Coloradans with meaningful training and work-based learning opportunities tailored to their unique strengths and goals.”In addition to exploring career matches through the CCA Tool, individuals seeking comprehensive information on training providers, industry-recognized credentials, and apprenticeships can access master datasets through the following public resources:- Eligible Training Provider List (ETPL): Colorado Department of Labor and Employment - Career Development Incentive Program (CDIP): Colorado Department of Education- Apprenticeship Programs: Colorado Workforce Development Council For more information on the Colorado Career Advising Tool and its new updates, visit www.coloradocareeradvising.com or contact hello@coloradocareeradvising.com.__________________About Indigo Education CompanyIndigo Education Company is a Colorado-based, woman-owned small business that empowers students and educators through self-awareness. Since 2013, Indigo has partnered with schools and educational organizations nationwide, including developing the Colorado Department of Education’s ColoradoCareerAdvising.com platform. Indigo’s research-driven approach and innovative tools provide students with the insights needed to build meaningful and successful career paths aligned with their unique strengths and intrinsic qualities. Indigo also provides engaging professional development for educational leaders, counselors, and teachers, enhancing teamwork, personalized learning, and organizational growth.___________________About the Colorado Career Advising (CCA) ToolLaunched in January 2024 in collaboration with the Colorado Department of Education, the Colorado Career Advising (CCA) Tool is a free, statewide resource designed to help residents of all ages explore career pathways. The tool features a quick self-assessment, personalized career matches, job listings, local labor market data, and education and training resources. Serving students, job seekers, and career advisors alike, the CCA Tool provides a streamlined, accessible approach to career exploration and planning. Learn more at www.coloradocareeradvising.com

