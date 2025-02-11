Topanga R.E.A.C.H. Created in Urgent Response to January Wildfires

Topanga R.E.A.C.H.

Monty’s and The Many assist with N.G.O.’s goal to provide relief for all impacted or serving their area

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, February 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- On January 7, 2025, wildfires threatened historic Topanga Canyon, which swiftly inspired a grassroots effort to support first responders. What began as an informal donation hub in a Starbucks parking lot quickly grew with the support of local businesses and Hollywood Teamsters. In response to the escalating crisis, Topanga R.E.A.C.H. (Relief, Emergency-Aid, and Community Help), an established 501(c)(3) nonprofit, was founded by a group of three dedicated women and community volunteers determined to provide immediate disaster relief and build long-term resilience within the community.The powerhouse trio includes Candice Belton (director of Operations), who brings more than a decade of experience with large-scale production and operations for both live events and community-focused organizations; Ashley DeLuis is providing expertise in brand development and optics consulting from her work in the legal and creative worlds; and Emily Bachman, director of Manifestation and Magic, is a seasoned marketing and events professional with a strong commitment to sustainability and community-driven initiatives.“Topanga R.E.A.C.H. is dedicated to providing our unique community with support throughout this ongoing disaster and recovery process. We will remain a steady, well-organized, grassroots initiative led by our founder team and community volunteers throughout all future Topanga disaster needs and aid in community building and preparedness,” said co-founder Ashley DeLuis.“We strive to embody the values and affection that Topanga represents,” as DeLuis puts it. “There’s a timeless saying: ‘Don’t change Topanga. Let Topanga change you.’ We love Topanga and want to see our town and everyone in it thrive.”Topanga is an unincorporated city within Los Angeles, so residents and business owners there are not eligible for a lot of the same disaster relief efforts as other Angelenos. The community faces even more difficulties than most people are likely aware. Topanga relies on limited county resources and must compete with other regions for funding and support.Topanga R.E.A.C.H. is proud to have been immediately offered a headquarters by the owners of Monty’s , the beloved area steakhouse with a decades-long history throughout the region. They will be hosting an event in February, with donations from The Many , to provide resources and services to the members of the community.Topanga R.E.A.C.H. is currently open daily from 9am to 6pm for donations while also supplying basic needs to those impacted by the recent fires at their headquarters in Monty’s Steakhouse at 5371 CA-27 Woodland Hills, CA.Those who wish to immediately contribute or volunteer will find numerous ways to participate by visiting www.topangareach.org

