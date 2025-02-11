RACINE COUNTY JURY AWARDS $10+ MILLION AGAINST OBSTETRICIAN, ASCENSION ALL SAINTS FOR CHILD'S INJURY SUSTAINED AT BIRTH

Beam Legal Team

A Racine County jury awarded a verdict in excess of $10.2 million for severe and permanent injury sustained at birth as a result of negligence.

Ka’Mya is a real fighter and we are proud to have had the opportunity to represent her and her family. The damages awarded will be used to provide for Ka’Mya’s medical care needs in the future.” — Matt Patterson

RACINE, WI, UNITED STATES, February 11, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On February 10, 2025, after more than 10 hours of deliberation, a Racine County jury (case number 2020CV001426) awarded a verdict in excess of $10.2 million to Ka’Mya Minor for a severe and permanent injury she sustained at birth as a result of the negligence of an Ascension doctor and nurse. Matthew Patterson and Ryan Timoney of Beam Legal Team, LLC, and Kevin Martin, of Martin Law Office, tried the case over three weeks.

Ka’Mya Minor, now 6 years old, suffered severe brain damage when Ascension doctor, Christina Sullivan, D.O., and an Ascension nurse wrongfully and negligently overdosed Ka’Mya’s mother with a High Alert medication, Pitocin – “The Opioid of Obstetrics” – resulting in too many contractions, cutting off oxygen to the baby before birth, and causing preventable brain injury. As a result of the Ascension doctor’s and nurse’s negligence, Ka’Mya suffers from Cerebral Palsy and permanent disability.

Ka’Mya was born on November 27, 2018, at Ascension All Saints Hospital following an induction of labor. Extensive prenatal monitoring proved Ka’Mya was perfectly healthy going into the labor induction. However, during the hospital admission, Dr. Sullivan and the OB nurse administered too much Pitocin which resulted in non-reassuring fetal heart tones mandating delivery by C-section to prevent injury. Instead of turning off the High Alert medication and performing a timely delivery, as was required by the standard of care, the doctor and nurse negligently delayed delivery for over 2 hours before finally delivering Ka’Mya. When Ka’Mya was born, she was not breathing, not moving, and barely had a heart rate due to the brain damage she sustained just prior to birth.

Despite overwhelming evidence of poor care, the corporate Defendants in the case, Ascension All Saints Hospital, Inc., their liability insurance carrier, ProAssurance Casualty Company, and the so-called Injured Patients and Families Compensation Fund, refused to accept responsibility for Ka’Mya’s injuries and never offered a single penny to resolve the case before, or during trial. Instead, to avoid paying for Ka’Mya's significant future care needs, the corporate defendant and its insurance company tried to blame Ka’Mya’s mother and claim that “somehow, some way” her preventable injuries occurred days before arriving at the hospital.

Trial lawyer, Matt Patterson, stated:

“First and foremost, we must thank the dedicated 12 jurors who sacrificed three weeks of their time, debated the issues, found the truth and did justice on behalf of Ka’Mya. Our system of justice only works with dedicated citizens like those who participated in this jury trial.

“Ka’Mya is a real fighter and we are proud to have had the opportunity to represent her and her family. The damages awarded will be used to provide for Ka’Mya’s medical care needs in the future, which are extensive. The irony is that this money will be spent directly back to the healthcare industry over Ka’Mya’s lifetime.”

“We also want to thank Judge David Paulson, his Court staff, and the Racine County Court system for hosting Ka’Mya’s case, providing a fair trial, and giving our jury the opportunity to hear Ka’Mya’s story.”

About Beam Legal Team, LLC

Though based in Chicago, Beam Legal Team takes cases nationwide. Matt Patterson of Beam Legal has now obtained jury verdicts since 2023 totaling in excess of $100,000,000. Our firm represents families in a wide range of birth injuries that are the result of medical malpractice. We specialize in finding justice for families of children whose conditions were the result of mismanagement of pregnancy or labor. Our firm also assists clients in detecting birth injuries. For more information visit beamlegalteam.com. Beam Legal Team, LLC, 954 W Washington Blvd, Suite 215, Chicago, IL 60607.

