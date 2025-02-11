Krishnan & Associates Celebrates Milestone: Over 1,000 Targeted Webinars Delivered Through Webcast Experts Division

Connecting energy companies & electric utilities with clean tech suppliers through webinars and lead generation to power branding & thought leadership.

STAMFORD, CT, UNITED STATES, February 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Krishnan & Associates (K&A) proudly announces a significant milestone: its Webcast Experts division has successfully completed over 1,000 high-quality, targeted webinars for the energy industry. These webinars have become a cornerstone for more than 300 OEMs, technology providers, and start-ups, offering unparalleled opportunities for lead generation, demand generation, branding, knowledge sharing, polling, voice-of-customer surveys, and more.Webcast Experts has redefined digital marketing for the energy sector, providing a content-driven platform that enables companies to reach broader audiences efficiently and effectively. By reducing the need for in-person visits to individual energy plants, these webinars have allowed industry leaders to engage with over 30,000 energy facilities and companies worldwide, saving valuable time and resources.The webinars have brought insightful presentations to audiences around the globe and have covered a wide range of energy industry topics and cutting-edge technologies and services such as:• Environmental emission control• Energy plant operations and reliability• Fuel flexibility and natural gas power generation• SMRs and Nuclear power services• Renewable energy technologies and energy storage• PV + storage, wind, panels, cells• Flexibility & BESS• Grid modernization & reliability solutions• Distribution automation, cybersecurity, and exotic metals• Distributed energy resources (DERs), reverse power flow, and energy trading• Decarbonization, green hydrogen and carbon capture• AI, ML solutions and grid software• GIS, Field Service Management software• Data center technologies, cooling and Behind-the-meter technologies• Regulatory challenges and market trendsSpeaking about the achievement, Ravi Krishnan, Managing Director of K&A, remarked: "Our webinars offer an amazing digital platform for branding, knowledge sharing, and lead generation within the energy industry. With a robust database of key decision-makers and C-suite executives familiar with the quality of our content, we ensure that our events attract the right audience, driving tangible ROI for our sponsors. Moreover, the global reach of these webinars eliminates the need for expensive travel, enabling companies to achieve more while conserving resources."Our innovative approach ensures event sponsors gain access to a wide audience of decision-makers, subject matter experts, and stakeholders in the energy industry providing actionable insights and measurable results. This model has proven especially effective in addressing critical energy transition topics, fostering knowledge sharing, and promoting best practices, brand awareness and technology sales across the sector.As K&A continues to innovate in digital marketing for the energy industry, Webcast Experts remains a trusted partner for companies, OEMs, technology solution providers aiming to elevate their market presence, enhance engagement, and generate high-quality sales leads. For more information about K&A and Webcast Experts and its services, visit www.krishnaninc.com or contact info@krishnaninc.com.About Krishnan & AssociatesKrishnan & Associates is a leading consulting and marketing firm specializing in energy, power generation, and industrial markets. With decades of experience, the company provides a range of services, including market research, strategic consulting, and digital marketing, to help clients achieve their business goals.

