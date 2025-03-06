MDC-Verte Fund Announces Significant Milestones and Future Plans

MDC-Verte Fund, LLC Announces New Investments in 2024 with Enhanced Opportunity Zone (OZ) Tax-Advantages.

BALTIMORE, MD, UNITED STATES, March 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The MDC-Verte Fund , LLC, a leading venture capital fund in medical technology, is pleased to announce its new investments in 2024. The Fund continues to drive medical innovation through its unique startup studio model coupled with enhanced Opportunity Zone (OZ) tax-advantages.MDC-Verte Fund Investments in 2024:• NextStep Robotics: First effective treatment option for foot drop for stroke survivors.• Sonosa Medical: Cutting-edge wearable ultrasound technology using AI to precisely diagnose the etiology of sleep apnea.• Surgical Vision Systems: Automated platform leveraging robotic and advanced image processing to sort, clean, and sterilize surgical instruments.• Advanced Surgical Design: Modular bone screw implant for spine surgery.• Modular Matter: Personalized prosthetics and exoskeletons for those with amputated or injured limbs.• Connected Care Systems: Novel, low-cost, wearable tags to track activities of daily living and caregiver interactions for persons with dementia.• IMERSE Surgical Robotics: Semi-autonomous robotic suturing system for vascular microsurgery.Key Collaborators:Established in 2016, the MDC Studio operates as a dynamic startup studio, transforming innovative ideas into successful companies. As a venture studio, it not only provides comprehensive, cost-effective support to companies, but the Studio also generates and validates its own business ideas. MDC Studio has successfully raised nearly $27 million in contracts and grants for its portfolio companies. By fostering multiple companies in parallel, MDC Studio creates a robust pipeline of new ventures. This structured, resource-rich environment ensures a steady flow of high-potential startups, significantly enhancing investment opportunities and driving medical innovation. This model ensures a steady flow of high-potential startups for the MDC-Verte Fund, enhancing investment opportunities and driving medical innovation.MDC-Verte has established key strategic partnerships with renowned institutions like Johns Hopkins University and the University of Maryland. These collaborations have facilitated access to cutting-edge technology and expertise, further enhancing the Fund's ability to innovate.The Future:Continued Investment in Medical Innovation:The MDC-Verte Fund will continue to identify and invest in promising medical technologies. The fund's unique model allows investors to participate in a diverse portfolio of companies, providing opportunities for significant returns while managing risk.Focus on Opportunity Zones:The fund will leverage OZ designations to promote economic development. This initiative offers investors tax advantages at the federal, state and local levels while supporting the growth of high-potential medical startups.Enhanced Support for Portfolio Companies:The MDC Studio provides comprehensive support to the MDC-Verte Portfolio Companies, including engineering, regulatory, and business development services. This hands-on approach ensures that each company has the resources needed to succeed.About MDC-Verte Fund, LLC:MDC-Verte Fund, LLC is dedicated to enabling medical innovation through strategic investments and comprehensive support for early-stage companies. By leveraging its extensive network and expertise, the MDC-Verte Fund aims to transform groundbreaking ideas into successful businesses that improve healthcare outcomes. The MDC-Verte Fund is the second venture capital OZ fund within the Verte Family of Funds. The Verte Family includes the Verte Opportunity Zone Fund established in 2019For more information, please visit www.mdc-verte.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.