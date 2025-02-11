Fish and Wildlife Board Invites Public Comment for Updates to State Fishing Regulations

The Vermont Fish and Wildlife Board is inviting public comment on several proposed changes to state fishing regulations.

The proposed changes to 10 V.S.A. App § 141, 10 V.S.A. App § 122, 10 V.S.A. App § 123 and 10 V.S.A. App § 124 were introduced to the Fish and Wildlife Board at its January 15, 2025, meeting. All proposed new language is available on the “active rulemaking” section of the board’s website.

Notable proposed changes would:

Add panfish bag limits to inland waters of 50 fish in total per day, and no more than 25 of a given species, for bluegill, bullhead, black and white crappie, pumpkinseed, rock bass, white perch and yellow perch (§ 122).

Update the list of seasonally closed spawning waters and expand the spring closure window to protect spawning fish (§ 122 and § 124).

Require a new Fish Seller’s Endorsement for anglers who want to sell panfish . Endorsement holders will be required to report their fish sales so that biologists can better understand commercial sale of fish (§ 123).

Add black and white crappie to the list of game fish species prohibited for sale and purchase (§ 123).

Increase the size of permissible minnow traps to allow anglers to catch larger bait fish (§141).

Clarify the rules for transporting wild bait fish between waterbodies to allow for some movement of wild bait fish off certain waterbodies (§ 141).

The department will accept public comment through April 7, 2025, via email to ANR.FWPublicComment@vermont.gov. Four public hearings will be held at the following dates and locations: