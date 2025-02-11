Censia Unveils Breakthrough Employee Intelligence Solution to Aid World’s Largest Workforces Futureproof their Workforce

Censia Leverages AI-Powered Talent Intelligence to Transform How Companies Retain, Upskill, and Deploy Their Workforce

Our mission is to equip organizations with the tools they need to succeed in the skills-first era of workforce management” — Joanna Riley, CEO and Co-Founder of Censia

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, February 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Censia , a leader in AI-powered talent intelligence solutions, announces the latest advancements in its Employee Intelligence platform, designed to empower organizations to futureproof their workforce by keeping, growing, and unlocking the potential of their talent.The evolution of Censia’s solution reflects its commitment to addressing the global skills crisis by helping some of the world’s largest organizations navigate workforce challenges with actionable, AI-driven insights. These capabilities ensure companies retain critical talent, develop the necessary skills, and align workforce capabilities with strategic goals.Transforming Workforce StrategiesAs businesses confront the growing complexity of workforce planning, Censia’s Employee Intelligence platform provides a trusted foundation for skills-based decision-making. By delivering real-time insights directly into existing Human Capital Management (HCM) systems such as Workday, SAP SuccessFactors, and others. Censia eliminates complexity while enabling HR leaders to act faster and smarter.“Our mission is to equip organizations with the tools they need to succeed in the skills-first era of workforce management,” said Joanna Riley, CEO and Co-Founder of Censia. “By leveraging AI to power skills intelligence, we’re enabling businesses to retain and grow the talent they need to stay competitive while preparing for the future of work.”Revolutionizing Talent ManagementCensia’s latest developments in Employee Intelligence provide organizations with comprehensive, actionable insights that address key workforce challenges, including:Retaining Critical Talent: Identify high-potential employees at risk of leaving and proactively create personalized career growth opportunities.Building Workforce Resilience: Map organizational capabilities to strategic priorities and address critical skills gaps before they impact business operations.Scaling Internal Mobility: Enable employees to discover new career paths within their organization, fostering engagement and retention.Accelerating Time-to-Value: With seamless integration into existing HCM platforms, organizations can see results within 60 days—without requiring extensive implementation efforts.Unlike standalone solutions, Censia’s Employee Intelligence platform delivers actionable insights directly where HR teams already work, reducing the need for external data sources or complex system overhauls.Strategic Backing from Workday VenturesStrategic investments, including funding from Workday Ventures, the investment arm of Workday, will support Censia’s ability to transform workforce planning. This partnership reflects Workday Ventures’ commitment to advancing skills-based hiring and workforce intelligence.“Censia’s innovative platform is unlocking transformative potential for HR teams,” said Barbry McGann, Managing Director at Workday Ventures. “By embedding AI-powered insights into existing workflows, Censia empowers organizations to retain and develop the talent they need to meet evolving workforce challenges.”The investment from Workday Ventures accelerates Censia’s ability to scale its Employee Intelligence capabilities and deliver cutting-edge solutions to global enterprises.Driving Real-World ImpactCensia’s platform is already helping organizations, including Fortune 100 companies, achieve measurable outcomes:Higher Employee Retention: Companies using Censia’s Employee Intelligence solution report significant reductions in turnover by proactively identifying and addressing employee needs.Skills-First Decision-Making: Organizations improve workforce adaptability and create fairer, more inclusive opportunities by focusing on capabilities rather than traditional credentials.Strategic Workforce Planning: HR teams can align skills data with business objectives, enabling more precise decisions about hiring, reskilling, and career development.About CensiaCensia Talent Intelligence empowers organizations to find, keep, and grow the talent they need to succeed in the skills-first era of workforce management. Seamlessly integrating with existing HCM systems, Censia delivers trusted, AI-powered insights that drive smarter, faster, and more equitable talent decisions. Headquartered in [Location], Censia partners with some of the world’s largest employers to futureproof their workforce strategies.For more information, visit www.censia.com Watch the campaign live now on CBS News here Media Contact:Name: Jennifer ThomeTitle: Content MarketingEmail Address: jthome@censia.com

Acumen Media | DAVOS Interviews | AI and The Skills Crisis: Business as Usual is No Longer an Option

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.