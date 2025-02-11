City of Cleveland Hosts Inaugural 4 Teens by Teens Film Festival

4 Teens by Teens Streaming

CLEVELAND, TX, UNITED STATES, February 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The City of Cleveland is thrilled to announce the launch of the first-ever 4 Teens by Teens Film Festival , a pioneering event dedicated to showcasing the incredible creative talents of young filmmakers from across the United States on its streaming channel. Scheduled for March 15, 2025, this inaugural festival promises to be an exhilarating experience for attendees of all ages.The 4 Teens by Teens Film Festival aims to provide a vital platform for aspiring filmmakers aged 13-25 to exhibit their work, connect with industry professionals, and gain invaluable insights into the film industry. Submissions are currently being accepted until February 28th through Film Freeway at 4Teens by Teens Film Festival https://filmfreeway.com/4TeensbyTeensFilmFestival , with only two weeks remaining to enter.The festival will present a diverse array of films, offering young talents a chance to shine and be recognized for their creativity and hard work. Finalist from around the United States have already been chosen to showcase their work.In addition, the festival is actively seeking sponsors, volunteers, and judges interested in contributing their expertise to evaluate submissions and mentor participants. Film industry professionals eager to support this initiative can reach out to festival organizer Dr. Tyra Hodge for more information.The event is free and open to the public, inviting families and friends to enjoy a day filled with inspiring films, fantastic vendors, delicious food, and exciting activities. Reservations are encouraged for group attendance.Event Details: March 15, 2025Time: 12 PM - 4 PMLocation: 210 Peach Ave, Cleveland, TX 77327RSVP: tyra@tyrahodge.comFor further inquiries, please contact Dr. Tyra Hodge at 832-292-5864Join us in celebrating the vibrant creativity of youth at the 4 Teens by Teens Film Festival.

