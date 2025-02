Firefly Neuroscience Accepted into NVIDIA Connect Program

Collaboration to provide Firefly with the technical resources to help further unleash the power of its FDA-cleared BNA™ platform

For the first time, Firefly also unveils a new strategic initiative to build the world’s first foundation model of the human brain using its BNA™ technology

KENMORE, N.Y., Feb. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Firefly Neuroscience, Inc. (“Firefly,” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: AIFF), an Artificial Intelligence (“AI”) company developing innovative solutions that improve brain health outcomes for patients with neurological and mental disorders, today announced its acceptance into the NVIDIA Connect program. Firefly expects to use the powerful new tools and resources provided through this prestigious program to help support a new strategic initiative to build a proprietary foundation model of the human brain using its FDA-cleared Brain Network Analytics (“BNA™”) technology platform, which harnesses Resting EEG and Cognitive EEG (ERP) data.

NVIDIA Connect brings together NVIDIA’s advanced software development resources, industry-leading frameworks and software development kits, and global ecosystem to help fuel the growth of member companies and expand the capabilities of their software development teams.​ Benefits include technical training and engineering guidance to support the development of products, and discounts on NVIDIA software and hardware to accelerate development and increase efficiency.

“We are honored and excited to be among the select few medtech companies – big, medium or small – to be accepted into the prestigious NVIDIA Connect program,” said Greg Lipschitz, Executive Chairman of Firefly.

“This marks the achievement of an important milestone for Firefly and comes at an extremely opportune time. As our already unparalleled BNA™ database continues to grow with each new clinical study and/or clinical assessment in which our technology is used, and we have gained vital access to the best hardware and latest resources through the NVIDIA Connect program, we believe that Firefly is now uniquely positioned to build the world’s first foundation model of the human brain,” Mr. Lipschitz added. “We look forward to updating all stakeholders, including researchers, clinicians, patients and investors, as we progress.”

About Firefly

Firefly (NASDAQ: AIFF) is an Artificial Intelligence (“AI”) company developing innovative solutions that improve brain health outcomes for patients with neurological and mental disorders. Firefly’s FDA-510(k) cleared Brain Network Analytics (BNA™) technology revolutionizes diagnostic and treatment monitoring methods for conditions such as depression, dementia, anxiety disorders, concussions, and ADHD. Over the past 15 years, Firefly has built a comprehensive database of brain wave tests, secured patent protection, and achieved FDA clearance. The Company is now launching BNA™ commercially, targeting pharmaceutical companies engaged in drug research and clinical trials, as well as medical practitioners for clinical use.

Brain Network Analytics was developed using artificial intelligence and machine learning on Firefly’s extensive proprietary database of standardized, high-definition longitudinal electroencephalograms (EEGs) of over 17,000 patients representing twelve disorders, as well as clinically normal patients. BNA™, in conjunction with an FDA-cleared EEG system, can provide clinicians with comprehensive insights into brain function. These insights can enhance a clinician’s ability to accurately diagnose mental and cognitive disorders and to evaluate what therapy and/or drug is best suited to optimize a patient’s outcome.

Please visit https://fireflyneuro.com/ for more information.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release may constitute “forward-looking statements” for purposes of the federal securities laws concerning Firefly. These forward-looking statements include express or implied statements relating to Firefly’s management teams’ expectations, hopes, beliefs, intentions, or strategies regarding the future. In addition, any statements that refer to projections, forecasts or other characterizations of future events or circumstances, including any underlying assumptions, are forward-looking statements. The words “anticipate,” “believe,” “contemplate,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intends,” “may,” “might,” “plan,” “possible,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “will,” “would” and similar expressions may identify forward-looking statements, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and beliefs concerning future developments and their potential effects. There can be no assurance that future developments affecting Firefly will be those that have been anticipated. These forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties (some of which are beyond Firefly’s control) or other assumptions that may cause actual results or performance to be materially different from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to those factors described under the heading “Risk Factors” in the reports and other filings of Firefly with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should any of Firefly’s assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary in material respects from those projected in these forward-looking statements. It is not possible to predict or identify all such risks. Forward-looking statements included in this press release only speak as of the date they are made, and Firefly does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable securities laws.

