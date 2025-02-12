The First Science-Backed, AI-powered Dating Platform Launches in the U.S.

Harmonizer App

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, February 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Harmony in Relationships Research Center (HRRC) has launched Harmonizer , a research-driven dating platform set to transform long-term relationship-building. Unlike traditional dating apps, Harmonizer is built on extensive sociological research, leveraging data from over 20,000 happy couples to uncover the key to lasting connections. It is also the first platform capable of predicting how long a couple may stay together in the future.A Breakthrough in Dating ScienceHRRC’s mission is to provide an evidence-based, scientifically-driven approach to dating, ensuring users experience a more effective and fulfilling matchmaking process. Despite its advanced technology, Harmonizer remains user-friendly, intuitive, and engaging.A standout feature of Harmonizer is its in-depth psychological and personality assessments, which optimize matchmaking and significantly improve long-term relationship success. At the heart of the platform is the Relationship Vitality Assessment (RVA) Method , a proprietary system developed by HRRC to assess compatibility. Currently undergoing patenting, this breakthrough technology will be revealed in greater detail soon.A Vision for the Future of DatingSergey Sigitov, CEO of The Harmony in Relationships Research Center, stated: “In launching Harmonizer, we are unveiling a completely new approach to social discovery and dating. Despite the rapid growth of online dating, many platforms face challenges in leveraging scientific insights and evidence-based methods to improve matchmaking. Our research, based on data from more than 20,000 happy couples, has unlocked exclusive knowledge about the science of love.By combining this research with AI and machine learning-powered matchmaking, we are confident that Harmonizer will help users find authentic, long-lasting relationships like never before. We are introducing a platform rooted in rigorous scientific research, offering advanced tools that can forecast the trajectory of relationships. This is made possible by innovative predictive analytics and AI-driven assessments.”HRRC’s ongoing research will continue expanding, integrating new data from diverse geographies to further enhance Harmonizer’s AI-driven dating algorithms.Global Expansion & AvailabilityHarmonizer is now available worldwide on the App Store, with a primary focus on the U.S. market. Expansion plans are already underway for Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia-Pacific, bringing science-backed matchmaking to people across the globe.About the Harmony in Relationships Research CenterFounded in 2022, HRRC is dedicated to advancing the science of relationships by collecting and analyzing data to understand the key drivers of long-term romantic success. With strict confidentiality measures, HRRC ensures the protection of participants' personal information.HRRC is backed by a global team of data scientists, social researchers, tech entrepreneurs, and app developers, supported through private investment to maintain independence and scientific rigor.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.