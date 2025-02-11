Gushcloud International and Azure Capital launch Azure-Gushcloud Entertainment Finance Fund to invest in Creators

Gushcloud International and Azure Capital join forces to launch a global first-of-its-kind fund, Azure-Gushcloud Entertainment Finance Fund, to invest in Creators

SINGAPORE, February 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Gushcloud International, a global creator management and licensing company powered by AI, launches a new investment facility with Singapore-based fund manager Azure Capital Pte Ltd in its mission to “future-proof” digital creators worldwide. This initiative underscores Gushcloud’s commitment to investing in high-potential creators, enabling them to scale sustainably and achieve long-term success.Pioneers of Creator FinancingThe Azure-Gushcloud Entertainment Finance Fund is structured around securing creator incomes and offers a fixed annual return of 12.5% paid quarterly for early access accredited investors. With Gushcloud and Azure Capital’s shared vision to empower talent with strategic financial and active management support, the initiative is designed to help creators transition from just being influencers to stable businesses. This unlocks new opportunities in content ownership, brand development and ownership, licensing, and digital commerce."Gushcloud being a pioneer in the creator economy has always believed in the need to build sustainable and scalable incomes and jobs for creators. Since 2012, the creator economy has grown immensely. Six out of 10 children under the age of 12 today aspire to be creators. More than two million creators make more than USD100,000 in annual income. Analyst companies project that the creator industry is expected to reach $500 billion by 2030,” said Althea Lim, Group CEO and Co-Founder of Gushcloud International. "We have been using technology and AI to study the incomes of more than 100 million creators globally. Hence, we have been able to work alongside Azure Capital to develop and launch the Azure-Gushcloud Entertainment Fund to provide capital to ambitious and high-potential creators. This allows them to invest in their core business and gives them a competitive edge globally.”Azure Capital is a Singapore-based fund management company led by Founder & CEO Terence Wong. This fund manager is dedicated to creating unique funds that back sustainable projects and investments. Over time, Azure has created a niche in crafting funds that are focused on future-friendly themes. One example is the Azure-Lyte Fund which “factors” the commissions of freelancers, which is a rapidly growing group that represents the future of work.Christopher Cheng, Managing Director at Azure Capital mentioned: “Since launching the Azure-Lyte Fund in 2019, we have successfully provided financial solutions to professionals across various industries with zero defaults. Our new initiative with Gushcloud marks an exciting new chapter, expanding into the “gig economy”. By understanding the past, present, and future incomes of these creators, we provide capital backed by their income to help them increase revenue streams and monetize more sustainably.”Investing in the Creator EconomyGushcloud and Azure Capital’s joint initiative is a direct response to the evolving needs of a once nascent creator economy, where creators are now becoming small medium-sized businesses. High-potential creators require investments to grow and diversify their income streams, build on their intellectual property, develop more content via quicker production turnaround, and grow their audiences globally.A creator typically makes money from multiple streams of income. This includes platform income where the likes of YouTube via advertisers pay creators for their video views. Brand endorsement and sponsorship incomes are the next where brands connect to their audiences via paid placements on creators’ content on multiple social media platforms. Creators also make money directly from their audiences via commerce, subscriptions, and merchandising. Today, 60% of creator income comes from brand endorsements and sponsorships, 30% from platforms, and the remaining 10% from subscriptions and merchandising. However, that number is increasing quickly as platforms like YouTube, X, Snapchat, Meta, and Spotify have announced larger initiatives of payouts to creators. YouTube has paid out more than US$107 billion to creators in the last three years. Some of Gushcloud’s creators make more than US$1 million annually and are poised for faster growth.“Our category focus at Gushcloud has always been the female categories in skincare, beauty, wellness, and fashion. Data has shown us that female audiences are sticky towards the creators they love, and they buy what they watch. Beyond that, Gushcloud has always worked closely with FMCG brands that target the female wallet and across time, we see that advertising spend is increasing with Gushcloud and her creators. We have invested into creators in the last 24 months and have been able to return healthy double-digit returns and we hope to do more in a safe and predictable way, in an exciting economy,” Andrew Lim, Chief Financial Officer at Gushcloud International adds.Terence Wong, Founder of Azure Capital said “Lastly, creators are now the backbone of the digital entertainment industry, and equipping them with the right resources will allow them to take control of their financial futures. This collaboration with Gushcloud allows Azure Capital to go beyond Singapore to identify top global performing creators that we can invest in and own part of their future together with them. Hedging on global trends with strong underwriting from Fortune 500 brands and platforms, this fund will assure our investors safe and strong returns.”As Gushcloud and Azure Capital launch this first-of-its-kind creator funding initiative, they invite investors, platform partners, and creators to explore new opportunities in the evolving digital economy.To learn more about partnerships, funding, and investment opportunities, visit www.gushcloud.com About Gushcloud InternationalGushcloud International is a global creator management and licensing company powered by AI. We connect audiences and brands via influencers and content creators through representation and management, brand strategy, marketing and activation services, media production, sales and distribution, licensing, and co-creating significant IP in the content, media, and event spaces.With over 300 employees, Gushcloud International operates in 13 offices globally including Australia, Greater China, Indonesia, Japan, Korea, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, United Arab Emirates, United States of America, Vietnam, and Paris.About Azure CapitalAzure Capital Pte Ltd is a company incorporated under the laws of Singapore and operates as a registered fund management company which has been registered with the MAS under Regulation 5(1)(i) of the Second Schedule to the Securities and Futures (Licensing and Conduct of Business) Regulations, which is subject to business conduct regulations, and falls within the regulatory purview and supervisory oversight of the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS).

