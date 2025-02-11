Hand Dryer Market Expected to Reach $4,757.81 Million by 2034, Driven by 12.4% CAGR

Hand Dryer Market

The growing requirement for energy efficiency is driving the market demand.

The usage of hand dryers decreases drying period and functional costs.” — Polaris Market Research

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, February 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Our hand dryer market report has been prepared using advanced methodologies and research techniques to help businesses make strategic business decisions.The most recent research study by Polaris Market Research reveals that the hand dryer market is anticipated to flourish at a stable rate. With a projected CAGR of 12.4%, the market was valued at USD 1,299.26 million in 2024. It is ready to grow to USD 4,757.81 million by 2034.𝐋𝐢𝐬𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐇𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐃𝐫𝐲𝐞𝐫 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭:• Dyson Ltd.• Mitsubishi Electric Corporation• Jaquar & Company Pvt Ltd• American Dryer, Inc.• Panasonic Corporation• Excel Dryer, Inc.• Bradley Corporation• Saniflow Corporation• World Dryer Corporation• Bobrick Washroom Equipment, Inc.𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐅𝐫𝐞𝐞 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐃𝐅 𝐂𝐨𝐩𝐲 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭:𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐫𝐨𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧:Commercial spaces such as factories, offices, and restaurants should motivate the usage of electric hand dryers to sustain hygiene on-premises. It is definitely an important apparatus in the washroom. It prohibits transmission of illness-generating germs proliferated through touch while utilizing a public bathroom.Hand dryers are automatic electronic apparatus with a sensor that determines the movement of the hands when discreet infrared light bounces back. Growing energy prices and financial advantages of using hand dryers are pushing the hand dryer market demand.𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐃𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐎𝐩𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐞𝐬:• Growing Focus on Intelligent Infrastructure: The growing concentration on intelligent framework and growing acquisition of net zero economical buildings are factors propelling the market. The growing demand for inventive, touchless, and green hand drying solutions is boosting the demand for hand dryer market growth.• Escalating Funding in R&D Capabilities: Many market contenders are rendering notable funding in R&D capabilities to initiate hand dryers that are more economical, clean, and green. For instance, touchless hand dryers utilize infrared sensors to determine whether hands exist and convert the unit on or off automatically.• Surging Importance of Hygiene and Sanitation: The surging significance of sustaining hygiene and sanitation, particularly in public places, is another major element escalating the market revenue. Due to the escalating consciousness about the conveyance of bacteria and germs through association with contaminated surfaces, businesses and persons are seeking productive ways to ascertain hand hygiene.𝐑𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐚 𝐃𝐢𝐬𝐜𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐭 𝐨𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐁𝐞𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐏𝐮𝐫𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐬𝐞:𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐥 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬:• The hand dryer market segmentation is based on type, mode of operation, mounting technique, end users, and region.• By type analysis, the jet air hand dryer segment held the largest market share. This is due to them being prominently installed in restaurants, airports, hotels, and shopping complexes because of their elevated presentation and economy.• By mounting technique analysis, the wall-mounted segment is poised to register a significant CAGR. This is due to them being pressed together and accommodating less space in bathrooms, offering more distinctive space and easing effortless movement.𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐎𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐞𝐰:𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐜𝐨𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐚𝐥𝐥 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐦𝐚𝐣𝐨𝐫 𝐫𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐬𝐮𝐛-𝐫𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐝𝐫𝐲𝐞𝐫 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭. 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐬𝐭𝐮𝐝𝐲 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐯𝐢𝐝𝐞𝐬 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐢𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬 𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐨 𝐍𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐡 𝐀𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐚, 𝐄𝐮𝐫𝐨𝐩𝐞, 𝐀𝐬𝐢𝐚 𝐏𝐚𝐜𝐢𝐟𝐢𝐜, 𝐋𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐧 𝐀𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐚, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐌𝐢𝐝𝐝𝐥𝐞 𝐄𝐚𝐬𝐭 & 𝐀𝐟𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐚.• Europe: Europe accounted for the largest market share. This is primarily because of the growing acquisition of economical and problem-free gadgets in the region.• North America: North America is anticipated to witness the fastest CAGR from 2025 to 2034. The region’s existence of several spearheading players and the elevated acquisition scope of hand dryers in public and commercial potential is fueling the regional market expansion.𝐈𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐞 𝐦𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐚𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐛𝐞𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐩𝐮𝐫𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐬𝐞:𝐅𝐀𝐐𝐬:How much is the hand dryer market?The market size was valued at USD 1,299.26 million in 2024 and is projected to grow to USD 4,757.81 million by 2034.Which region held the largest hand dryer market share in 2024?Europe accounted for the largest region-wise market share in 2024.What does the market report cover?The market report covers revenue forecast, market competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends.What is the growth rate of the market?The market is projected to register a CAGR of 12.4% from 2025 to 2034.𝐁𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐬𝐞 𝐌𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬:Earphones And Headphones Market:Ambient Lighting Market:Automated Fare Collection Market:Digital Signage Market:Head Up Display (Hud) Market:𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐏𝐨𝐥𝐚𝐫𝐢𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 & 𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐬𝐮𝐥𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠, 𝐈𝐧𝐜:Polaris Market Research is a global market research and consulting company. 