Imail Comms Achieves Re-Accreditation to ISO 27001:2022 Standard with Zero Non-Conformances

Coventry, England – Imail Comms, a leading provider of innovative communication solutions, is proud to announce its successful re-accreditation to the ISO 27001:2022 standard. This achievement underscores the company’s commitment to maintaining the highest standards of information security.

The re-accreditation process, conducted by an independent auditor, confirmed that Imail Comms’ information security management system (ISMS) meets the stringent requirements of the updated ISO 27001:2022 standard. Of note, the audit found zero non-conformances, highlighting the robustness and effectiveness of the company’s security practices.

John Stanhope, IT Director at Imail Comms, commented on the achievement: “We are thrilled to have achieved re-accreditation to the new ISO 27001:2022 standard without any non-conformances. This milestone reflects our dedication to protecting our clients’ data and continuously improving our security measures. It is a testament to the hard work and vigilance of our entire team.”

The ISO 27001:2022 standard provides a framework for managing and protecting sensitive company and customer information. By adhering to this standard, Imail Comms ensures that its clients can trust the company to handle their data with the utmost care and security.

In addition to its robust security practices, Imail Comms is transforming how businesses handle their communications through its innovative Hybrid Mail services. As the UK’s first and largest Hybrid Mail provider, Imail Comms offers a seamless solution that combines the convenience of digital communication with the reliability of traditional mail. Businesses can send documents directly from their computers, while Imail Comms takes care of the printing, packaging, and mailing processes.

This service not only helps businesses save up to 55% on mailing costs but also ensures GDPR compliance, improves operational efficiency and reduces their carbon footprint. With features like customisable templates, real-time tracking, and secure delivery via trusted carriers such as Royal Mail, Hybrid Mail is helping organisations streamline their mailing processes and focus on what truly matters.

For businesses looking to further digitise their communication processes, Imail Comms also offers an advanced Digital Mail solution. This service simplifies mail management by securely digitising inbound and outbound correspondence, allowing organisations to modernise their workflows while maintaining data integrity.

With 95% less time processing mail with its innovative mixed mail system, Imail Comms has earned an impressive industry reputation for its web-based, cost-effective way to improve outbound customer communications. The company’s easy-to-use platform enables users to access sustainable communication solutions with just a few clicks while enjoying the ease of seamless automation that leads to hands-on work, fewer mistakes, and quicker completion.

Whether it’s an important document, invoice, bill, appointment letter or marketing message, Imail comms revolutionises traditional post-delivery processes with its range of unbeatable service advantages. These include:

Personalise Communications: Businesses can customise messages by selecting the language, tone, and method of communication based on previous dealings with a diverse set of customers, ensuring no one’s requirements are missed.

Automate Document Creation: Craft unique customer experiences and messages using information from different systems. Use analytics on customer engagement to customise interactive documents according to individual likes and needs.

Batch and On-Demand Documents: Imail Comms streamlines outbound communications, from the option to send mass communications for documents produced in large quantities and distributed to each customer to personalised communications for documents designed to suit each customer’s unique requirements.

