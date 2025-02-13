AirAsia partners with Plan3 to transform the passenger experience during flight disruptions

New Partnership | AirAsia & Plan3

Enhancing Passenger Support with Innovative Disruption Management Solutions.

REYKJAVIK, 105, ICELAND, February 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Flight delays and cancellations affect hundreds of millions of passengers each year, costing the global aviation industry over $60 billion annually in operational expenses, compensation, and re-accommodation. Poorly managed disruptions remain a primary driver of customer dissatisfaction and churn in the airline sector.In response to this industry-wide challenge, AirAsia , Malaysia’s largest and award-winning Tier 1 airline, has partnered with Plan3 , a leading passenger disruption management platform, to provide their passengers with the best-in-class service and optionality during unexpected disruptions.Plan3, developed by aviation experts in Iceland, consolidates passenger recovery solutions into a single platform. It enables airlines to identify disruptions in real-time and automate tailored recovery options, empowering passengers to make the choices that best suit their needs.Under the terms of this five-year partnership, AirAsia passengers that experience an unexpected delay or cancellation will benefit from this innovative solution, elevating the airline’s ability to respond to disruptions efficiently and maintain its customer-centric reputation.Simon Dempsey, Chief Commercial Officer, Plan3, stated:"At the core of Plan3 is a belief that passengers are best equipped to decide what works for them during disruptions. AirAsia’s commitment to technology-driven, customer-centric solutions aligns perfectly with our mission to enable airlines to automate personalised passenger solutions at scale."Alexia Leong, Head of Customer Happiness, AirAsia, commented:“Flight disruptions are an unavoidable part of air travel, whether due to weather or other factors beyond the airline’s control. Through our partnership with Plan3, we have implemented a dedicated passenger solution that enhances our ability to manage disruptions more efficiently, ultimately leading to an improved customer experience.”Sveinn Akerlie, Founder and CEO, Plan3, added:"We are thrilled to collaborate with AirAsia, a pioneer in adopting cutting-edge technologies. AirAsia is now the first Tier 1 airline in the region to offer such an advanced, personalized approach to disruption management, hopefully setting a new benchmark for the industry."About Plan3Plan3 is the leading passenger disruption management technology, enabling airlines to automate and personalize solutions during unexpected flight disruptions. Plan3 serves major airlines across North America, EMEA, APAC, and LATAM.

