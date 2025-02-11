C-arms Market Poised to Reach US$ 3 Billion by 2034, Growing at 4.7% CAGR
C-arms Market Size is expected to reach US$ 3 Billion by 2034, from US$ 1.9 Billion in 2024, growing at a CAGR of 4.7% during 2025 to 2034.
In 2024, North America held a dominant position in the C-arms market, capturing more than a 31% share with a market value of US$ 0.5 billion.”NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 11, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global C-arms market is anticipated to grow from USD 1.9 billion in 2024 to around USD 3 billion by 2034, registering a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 4.7% from 2025 to 2034. This growth is driven by significant advancements in medical imaging technology and a rising demand for minimally invasive surgical procedures. Enhanced imaging capabilities due to technological innovations, such as flat-panel detectors and 3D imaging, reduce radiation exposure and improve diagnostic accuracy, leading to broader adoption in healthcare settings.
An aging global population also propels the demand for C-arms, as older individuals require more orthopedic and cardiovascular procedures that utilize this imaging equipment. This demographic shift is expected to increase the need for diagnostic and surgical interventions, further boosting market growth. Additionally, the trend towards minimally invasive surgeries, which require the real-time imaging capabilities of C-arms, is expanding due to their benefits of reduced recovery times and lower infection risks.
Support from governments and health organizations through funding and updated medical device regulations encourages healthcare facilities to invest in advanced technologies like C-arms. This is complemented by an overall increase in global healthcare expenditure, fueled by rising health awareness and governmental healthcare initiatives. Such financial and regulatory environments are conducive to the adoption of high-end medical imaging technologies.
Recent market developments include the February 2024 launch of the Philips Image Guided Therapy Mobile C-arm System 9000 – Zenition 90 Motorized, designed to enhance surgical care. Additionally, in June 2023, GE HealthCare partnered with DePuy Synthes to distribute the OEC 3D Imaging System across the U.S., improving surgical access. These partnerships and innovations are indicative of the dynamic nature of the C-arms market, reflecting its ongoing evolution and expansion.
KEY TAKEAWAYS
• In 2024, the global C-arms market was valued at USD 1.9 billion and is projected to grow to USD 3.0 billion by 2034.
• This market is expected to experience a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.7% over the next decade.
• The fixed C-arms segment dominated the market in 2024, accounting for 48% of total revenue.
• Orthopedics and trauma applications led the market, capturing 27% of the total revenue share.
• North America held the largest market share, with over 31% of the global revenue in 2024.
MARKET INSIGHT AND COMPETITIVE OUTLOOK
The Competitive Landscape section of the C-arms market report offers an in-depth analysis of the leading players currently influencing the market. This segment highlights the strategic efforts and steadfast dedication of these companies as they seek competitive advantages. Users gain insight into the methods employed by these key market influencers through detailed evaluations.
This section includes comprehensive COMPANY PROFILES that provide a snapshot of each leading player. Details such as company history, business focus, and market position are outlined, giving readers a clear view of who shapes the market landscape.
Additionally, the report covers COMPANY OVERVIEWS and FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS, offering a lens into the economic health and investment priorities of these entities. This financial analysis helps stakeholders understand the funding dynamics and revenue streams that propel these companies forward in the competitive arena.
Lastly, PRODUCT PORTFOLIOS, SWOT ANALYSES, KEY STRATEGIES, AND DEVELOPMENTS are meticulously presented. This information serves to reveal the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats each company faces, alongside their strategic moves and innovations in product development, allowing for a rounded understanding of their market presence and growth tactics.
The Primary Entities Identified In This Report Are:
• GE Healthcare
• Koninklijke Philips N.V.
• Siemens Healthcare GmbH
• Canon Medical Systems Corporation
• Hologic, Inc.
• Shimadzu Corporation
• Ziehm Imaging GmbH
• FUJIFILM Corporation
• Genoray Co., Ltd.
• DMS Imaging
• Eurocolumbus s.r.l
SEGMENTATION PERSPECTIVE
The report provides an extensive segmentation of the C-arms market, focusing on diverse product types, end-users, and geographical regions. It details a thorough analysis of selected market segments from 2020 to 2023, with forward-looking forecasts extending from 2025 to 2034. Each segment is assessed based on revenue generation (in million USD) and Average Annual Growth Rate (CAGR), offering a clear perspective on market dynamics.
This study includes a detailed regional breakdown that encompasses key areas such as North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, South America, the Middle East, Africa, and the Rest of the World. The analysis highlights regional market trends, growth drivers, and potential opportunities, providing stakeholders with essential insights for strategic decision-making.
Additionally, the report delves into various product types within the C-arms market. It examines each product category for its revenue contribution and growth prospects over the forecast period. This segment-centric approach helps identify which product types are gaining traction and their impact on the overall market landscape.
Lastly, the target applications associated with the C-arms market are explored. This section assesses how different applications influence market growth and development. The report’s comprehensive coverage of target applications aids industry participants in understanding specific market demands and adjusting their strategies accordingly.
Key Segments Covered In This Report Are:
By Type
• Fixed
• Mobile
• Full-Size C-arms
• Mini C-arms
By Application
• Orthopaedics and Trauma
• Cardiology
• Neurology
• Gastroenterology
• Oncology
• Others
By End Use
• Hospitals
• Ambulatory Surgical Centers
• Research Institutions
WHAT TO EXPECT IN OUR REPORT?
• The report analyzes key market drivers, challenges, opportunities, and trends shaping the C-arms industry.
• It examines growth potential, consumption, and industry share across key regions and countries influencing market expansion.
• The report helps businesses refine strategies by analyzing top players' performance and competitive challenges in the C-arms industry.
• It covers industry mergers, acquisitions, company expansions, and market concentration rates, highlighting the top players' market shares.
• The report presents well-researched conclusions and insights to help businesses navigate the Global C-arms market effectively.
• What potential opportunities exist for new entrants in the Global C-arms industry?
• Who are the key companies driving growth in the C-arms sector?
• What strategies are businesses adopting to expand their market presence and competitive edge?
• How is competition shaping the C-arms industry?
• What new trends may influence future market growth and industry developments?
• Which product types are projected to witness the highest compound annual growth rate (CAGR)?
• Which application segment is expected to dominate the Global C-arms industry?
• Which geographical region presents the most lucrative opportunities for manufacturers?
