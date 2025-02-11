Global Animal GERD Market Forecast 2025-2034: Growth, Trends & Key Segments

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 11, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Is The Animal Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease Market Set To Witness Substantial Growth?

The global animal gastroesophageal reflux disease market is expected to grow from $1.82 billion in 2024 to $1.98 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 8.9%. By 2029, the market will grow to $2.76 billion, with a CAGR of 8.6%. This growth can be attributed mainly to advancements in veterinary diagnostic technologies, increase in pet obesity rates, and rising awareness of gastrointestinal disorders in pets. Furthermore, an increase in pet ownership and health expenditure, as well as the development of specialized veterinary pharmaceuticals and diets, can also be attributed to this progressive growth.

Who Are The Key Players In The Animal Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease Market?

Major players operating in the animal gastroesophageal reflux disease market size include Zoetis Inc., VCA Animal Hospitals, Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc., Merck Animal Health, among others. Development of specialized veterinary pharmaceuticals and diets are some advancements making headways in the market. Special emphasis is being put on the humanization of pets, which is expected to drive the growth of the market.

Humanization of pets, a growing trend in which pet owners treat their animals more like family members and attribute human-like emotions, needs, and behaviors to them, is expected to propel the demand for specialized healthcare, premium diets, and wellness products.

The market can be segmented in a variety of ways; by product it can be broken down into treatment and diagnostics. In terms of mode of purchase, the segments include Over-the-Counter OTC and prescription-based. The route of administration for these products can be oral or injectable. They can be used for either companion animals or livestock animal. The distribution channels include Veterinary Hospitals and Clinics, Retail Pharmacies, and E-Commerce. Every segment has its subsegments as well.

From a geographical standpoint, North America was the largest region in the animal gastroesophageal reflux disease market in 2024. Even though this region dominated the market, it's Asia-Pacific that is expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period. The regions covered in the report include Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

