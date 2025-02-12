Silicon Signals Joins QNX Channel Partner Program to Deliver Safety-Critical and Secure Software Solutions for General Embedded Markets

Silicon Signals supports design and development of secure, mission-critical embedded solutions using QNX technologies

With QNX, Silicon Signals is committed to making systems more secure and safe through reliable embedded solutions.” — Rutvij Trivedi

AHMEDABAD, GUJARAT, INDIA, February 12, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Silicon Signals a global product engineering and R&D services company specializing in embedded development, wearables, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices, today announced that it will offer software services & solutions around QNX® software to its broad embedded customer base in the automotive, commercial & home automation, industrial, IoT, and medical industries. Silicon Signals joins the QNX Channel Partner Program, a worldwide network of value-added integrators, distributors and resellers that leverage QNX technologies.

As a part of the QNX ecosystem, Silicon Signals will offer software development services around the QNX® Software Development Platform (SDP) 8.0, the QNX® Hypervisor and other QNX® middleware. This will enable Silicon Signals to design and develop reliable, secure, mission-critical solutions for its diverse customer base.

"Committed to developing high-quality embedded software solutions across a diverse array of industries, Silicon Signals is pleased to expand our ability to deliver comprehensive solutions by joining the QNX Channel Partner Program,” said Rutvij Trivedi, Co-Founder & Director - Engineering at Silicon Signals. “Our comprehensive software engineering services coupled with our ready-to-integrate product accelerators can help deliver leading edge embedded software solutions that leverage QNX’s broad portfolio of technologies and products.”

“QNX is pleased to welcome Silicon Signals to our growing QNX Channel Partner Program,” said Dhiraj Handa, VP, Asia-Pacific, QNX. “Our broad portfolio of products designed and deployed for secure, mission critical systems along with Silicon Signals’ product engineering capabilities will lead to innovative solutions for our shared global customers while helping to accelerate time to market and drive cost efficiency.”

To learn about the QNX Channel Partner Program, please visit https://blackberry.qnx.com/en/partners/qnx-partners-program.

About Silicon Signals

Silicon Signals empowers Digital Transformation for businesses and technology providers by delivering a consistent customer experience, increased business efficiency, and actionable insights via an integrated set of disruptive technologies such as multimedia, audio/video systems, consumer electronics, automotive, healthcare, avionics, IoT, wearables, and more, with expertise spanning the entire product lifecycle.

Specializing in high-speed hardware design, device drivers & BSPs, operating system development and customization, embedded software & firmware design, UI development, digital engineering, R&D services, and application development, Silicon Signals provides end-to-end embedded product solutions.

