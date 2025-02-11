Chickpea Protein Market To Reach USD 162.6 Million by 2032 with 5.3% CAGR

Chickpea Protein Market size is expected to be worth around USD 162.6 Mn by 2032 from USD 98.3 Mn in 2022, at a CAGR of 5.3% from 2023 to 2032.

Asia-Pacific Dominates the Chickpea Protein Market. Plant-based protein sources are popular today due to demand from vegans and athletes.”
— Tajammul Pangarkar
NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 11, 2025 -- Overview

The global Chickpea Protein Market is poised for significant growth, expected to be worth USD 162.6 million by 2032, rising from USD 98.3 million in 2022, with a CAGR of 5.3% from 2023 to 2032. Chickpea protein, derived from garbanzo beans, is valued for its role as a sustainable, eco-friendly, and nutritious plant-based protein alternative. The market's expansion is driven by increasing consumer awareness around health and environmental benefits, which in turn fuels the demand for plant-based nutrition.

This trend is particularly attractive to health-conscious consumers due to chickpea protein's rich amino acid profile, fiber content, and essential nutrients, making it a favored ingredient in gluten-free and non-GMO diet plans. The versatility of chickpea protein enables its use across various food products including snacks, beverages, and plant-based meat alternatives such as burgers and sausages. Major food companies like Nestle and Danone have integrated chickpea protein into their product lines, capitalizing on the growing demand for plant-based proteins. This trend also extends to sports nutrition and animal feed sectors. The potential for chickpea protein in multiple applications underscores its relevance in addressing the global shift toward sustainable protein sources.

Experts Review

Government incentives and technological innovations are pivotal in advancing the Chickpea Protein Market. Various governments are offering subsidies and support for agricultural production aiming for sustainable agriculture, which includes leguminous crops like chickpeas. Technological advancements in extraction and processing have also improved protein isolates' quality and shelf life, thereby enhancing market viability.

Investment opportunities abound, given the growing demand for plant-based diets. However, risks include market volatility and fluctuating prices of chickpeas. Consumer awareness is high with the increasing promotion of plant-centric diets and environmental conservation. Technological impacts are notable in the improved efficiency of chickpea protein extraction. A complex regulatory environment governs food safety and organic labeling, impacting product development and market entry strategies.

Report Segmentation

The Chickpea Protein Market is segmented by type, nature, form, processing type, and end-user. By type, it includes protein isolates, protein concentrates, flour, and other products. Protein isolates are particularly preferred for their concentrated protein content and minimal fat composition. The market is further divided by nature into organic and conventional chickpea protein. Consumers are increasingly leaning toward organic products due to their chemical-free and environmentally friendly profiles.

In terms of form, the solid segment leads, favored for its high protein, low fat, and carbohydrate content. Processing types are categorized into wet and dry processing, with wet processing dominating due to its ability to produce pure, natural protein. Finally, the end-user segments include food processing, animal feed, nutraceuticals, sports nutrition, and infant nutrition, with food processing being the largest consumer due to its diverse applications in bakery, snacks, and beverages.

Key Market Segments

By Type

• Protein Isolates
• Protein Concentrates
• Flour
• Other Products

By Nature

• Organic
• Conventional

By Form

• Solid
• Liquid

By Processing Type

• Wet Processing
• Dry Processing

By End-User

• Food Processing
• Animal Feed
• Nutraceuticals
• Sports Nutrition
• Infant Nutrition
• Other End-Users

Drivers, Restraints, Challenges, and Opportunities

The Chickpea Protein Market's growth is primarily driven by increasing demand for plant-based proteins due to rising vegan and vegetarian populations. This, along with environmental sustainability concerns, has propelled chickpea protein to the forefront as a preferred protein source. However, restraints include price volatility and limited availability of chickpeas, caused by unpredictable weather and agricultural challenges. Additionally, competition from other plant proteins such as soy and peas poses a challenge for market share. Opportunities lie in the development of innovative chickpea protein-based products in the burgeoning markets of plant-based meat and dairy alternatives. Increased consumer emphasis on health-conscious and environmentally friendly products further creates avenues for market expansion.

Key Player Analysis

Key players in the Chickpea Protein Market play crucial roles in shaping its growth. AGT Foods is a prominent player thanks to its vast supply chain and processing capabilities, particularly in North America. Another notable player is Avena Foods, which emphasizes sustainability and the production of organic, non-GMO chickpea protein concentrate. ProEarth Nutraceuticals, The Scoular Company, and Barentz Group also contribute significantly, focusing on quality and diverse applications for chickpea protein. These companies continue to expand their market presence through strategic collaborations and innovations in plant-based protein offerings.

• AGT Foods
• Avena Foods
• ProEarth Nutraceuticals
• Food Processing
• Bakery & Confectionery
• Meat Alternatives
• Functional Foods
• Dairy Replacements
• Infant Foods
• Other Food Applications
• Animal Feed
• Livestock
• Nutraceuticals
• Sports Nutrition
• Infant Nutrition
• Other Key Players

Recent Developments

Recent developments in the Chickpea Protein Market include Puris launching a line of chickpea-based meat substitutes in 2023, catering to the demand for plant-based meat that mimics traditional meat in flavor and texture. In 2022, new research found that chickpea protein can reduce blood cholesterol levels, potentially positioning it as a functional ingredient in the cardiovascular health sector. In 2021, Ripple Foods introduced a plant-based milk made from chickpea protein, aligning with consumer preferences for sustainable dairy alternatives. Furthermore, advancements in extraction processes in 2020 improved efficiency and environmental sustainability in chickpea protein production.

Conclusion

The Chickpea Protein Market is on a progressive trajectory, underscored by increased consumer demand for plant-based proteins and advancements in processing technologies. Key players continue to drive market growth through innovation and strategic expansions. Although challenges such as raw material price volatility and competition exist, the opportunities offered by rising consumer health awareness and the global shift towards sustainable diets present promising prospects for the industry. Overall, chickpea protein remains a vital component in the evolving landscape of plant-based nutrition.

