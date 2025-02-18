Flashnet advances sustainability in Northern Europe with smart street lighting

Nordic countries smart street lighting with inteliLIGHT

Flashnet, the world's third-largest smart street lighting provide, brings advanced smart street lighting solutions to cities from Northern Europe.

BUCHAREST , ROMANIA, February 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Flashnet , the world's third-largest smart street lighting provider, is making significant strides in the Nordic region, bringing cutting-edge smart lighting solutions to cities focused on sustainability and energy efficiency. The company, a global leader in smart street lighting, is strengthening its presence in Northern Europe, supplying advanced lighting control systems to municipalities to cities like Reykjavik and Hafnarfjörður.As part of this expansion, Flashnet, in partnership with Rafal, is set to modernize street lighting infrastructure in Hafnarfjörður, Iceland, with the deployment of 6,000 smart streetlights. This initiative aligns with Iceland’s ambitious sustainability goals, focusing on reducing energy consumption, improving lighting efficiency, and enabling smarter urban infrastructure.Flashnet’s inteliLIGHTsmart street lighting solution, already deployed in various Nordic countries, allows municipalities to optimize streetlight performance, reduce operational costs, and improve public safety. By using LoRaWANcommunication technology, cities can monitor and control street lighting remotely, ensuring real-time adaptability to weather conditions, traffic, and environmental needs.The adoption of segment controllers (FRCM-L) and Zhaga photocell controllers , integrated with inteliLIGHT® StreetLight Control software, will enable Icelandic municipalities to automate lighting based on real-time sunrise and sunset conditions, optimizing energy efficiency and reducing unnecessary consumption.inteliLIGHTbrings everything into a single platform, eliminating the need for multiple data streams and separate applications for different functions. The system enables cities to automate operations, optimize processes, and make informed decisions based on a wealth of real-time data. Additionally, its interoperability with TALQ standards ensures seamless integration with other smart city technologies, providing a scalable and future-proof infrastructure for sustainable urban development.“The Nordic region’s commitment to sustainability and innovation makes it a key market for Flashnet’s expansion. By bringing globally proven smart lighting solutions to cities across Northern Europe, Flashnet is contributing to safer, greener, and more efficient urban environments. To support cities in this transition, Flashnet offers technical expertise, tailored implementation strategies, and ongoing support, ensuring seamless integration with existing infrastructure and future smart city developments” says Alexandru Buzatu, Flashnet’s Chief Commercial Officer.

inteliLIGHT solution presentation

