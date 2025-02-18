Simple Step Solutions Announces Strategic Shift to Technology Success Partner (TSP)

Ensuring Businesses Thrive in a Digital World

Our new title, Technology Success Partner, reflects what we’ve always done: take care of our clients’ technology needs so they can focus on growing their businesses” — Logan Cusano, Founder & CEO of Simple Step Solutions

WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY, UNITED STATES, February 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Simple Step Solutions , a trusted leader in managed IT services , is proud to announce an exciting evolution in its mission and service offerings. Formerly operating as a Managed Service Provider (MSP), the company is rebranding itself as a Technology Success Partner (TSP)—a change designed to more clearly communicate its commitment to empowering small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) through secure, seamless, and innovative technology solutions.This transformation coincides with the launch of Simple Step Solutions’ newest offerings, including an " Are You at Risk? " security self-assessment tool. This innovative lead magnet, powered by an in-house version of ScoreApp, will help businesses identify vulnerabilities and take proactive steps to strengthen their cybersecurity defenses. The rebrand and new services are set to debut in February 2025.Why the Change?For years, the term "MSP" has been broadly used, often creating confusion among business owners unfamiliar with the intricacies of IT services. Simple Step Solutions is taking a bold step to eliminate ambiguity and make its value proposition crystal clear. By transitioning to a TSP, the company emphasizes its role as a proactive partner focused on ensuring the success of its clients through technology.“Our new title, Technology Success Partner, reflects what we’ve always done: take care of our clients’ technology needs so they can focus on growing their businesses,” said Logan Cusano, Founder & CEO of Simple Step Solutions. “This isn’t just a rebrand—it’s a promise to continue evolving with our clients, delivering cutting-edge solutions while maintaining the exceptional service they’ve come to trust.”Innovative Solutions for Today’s Digital ChallengesAs part of its commitment to helping businesses thrive in an increasingly complex digital environment, Simple Step Solutions offers a comprehensive range of services:Technology Success Plans: Eliminate IT headaches with a complete suite of services that handle updates, backups, security, and monitoring system performance to keep businesses running smoothly.Remote IT Support: Swiftly resolve technical issues with secure remote desktop support, minimizing downtime and maximizing productivity.Cybersecurity Solutions: Safeguard businesses with 24/7 monitoring, real-time threat detection, and advanced security tools, ensuring robust protection against cyber-attacks.This evolution reinforces the company’s long-standing focus on automation and security. From password managers to security awareness training, Simple Step Solutions equips clients with tools to enhance their defenses while taking on the burden of day-to-day IT management.What This Means for Existing ClientsFor current clients, this shift represents continuity rather than change. The same attention to detail, expertise, and local service that have been the hallmarks of Simple Step Solutions remain unchanged. The rebrand is a natural next step in the company’s mission to simplify technology for its clients while empowering them to succeed.“This isn’t about changing who we are—it’s about better articulating what we do,” said Logan Cusano. “We’ve always been committed to our clients’ success, and now we have a clearer way to communicate that commitment to the businesses we serve.”What’s Next?The transition to TSP will be accompanied by the rollout of the "Are You at Risk?" security self-assessment tool. Designed to help businesses evaluate their cybersecurity vulnerabilities, this interactive tool reflects Simple Step Solutions’ dedication to providing actionable insights and measurable results.To further support businesses in strengthening their security posture, Simple Step Solutions also offers a Security Awareness Training program. This training goes hand in hand with the self-assessment tool, providing tailored education based on identified weaknesses. The interactive courses cover a wide range of topics, from phishing and physical security to password management and two-factor authentication. If the assessment reveals gaps in login security, for instance, a corresponding training module explains the concept and importance of two-factor authentication in a fun and engaging way.The courses utilize story-based animated videos followed by interactive quizzes to reinforce key lessons. For example, in the phishing module, a young girl schemes to phish an ice cream company to secure her favorite flavor, illustrating real-world cyber threats in an entertaining yet educational manner.Currently, Security Awareness Training is included in Simple Step Solutions' service packages, though the company may explore offering it as a standalone service in the future based on demand.About Simple Step SolutionsBased in Westchester County, New York, Simple Step Solutions specializes in demystifying IT for local businesses. With decades of combined expertise in cybersecurity, infrastructure management, and IT services, the company partners with SMBs to build secure, efficient, and innovative digital environments. From comprehensive managed IT services to tailored cybersecurity solutions, Simple Step Solutions is the ally businesses need to thrive in today’s technology-driven landscape.For more information about Simple Step Solutions and its new direction as a Technology Success Partner, visit www.simplestepsolutions.com

