By the Numbers: Asbestos inspections

The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy's (EGLE) asbestos inspectors received tens of thousands of asbestos demolition/renovation notifications and modifications to notifications in 2024, and more come in daily.

It's part of the department's responsibility to regulate Asbestos NESHAP subject demolition and renovation activities throughout the state. The Asbestos NESHAP regulation protects the public by minimizing the release of asbestos fibers during renovation and demolition activities. EGLE’s Air Quality Division employs seven inspectors and other staff in its asbestos program.

Asbestos has been used in many products, such as insulation, floor tile, roofing materials, and siding. Although most of these products are no longer made using asbestos, there is still a risk of exposure to asbestos during renovations and demolitions.

Asbestos in buildings being demolished or renovated is a real concern. Breathing asbestos fibers can cause a buildup of scar-like tissue in the lungs called asbestosis and result in loss of lung function that often progresses to disability and death. Asbestos also causes cancer of the lung and other diseases such as mesothelioma of the pleura which is a fatal malignant tumor of the membrane lining the cavity of the lung or stomach.