Carmen Jones' Ultimate Teena Marie Tribute Tour Hits Oakland, Inglewood & Las Vegas – Tickets On Sale Now

OAKLAND, CA, UNITED STATES, February 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Experience the magic of Carmen Jones' Ultimate Teena Marie Tribute, a show that has captivated audiences for over a decade. This soulful, high-energy performance honors Teena Marie’s legacy while showcasing Carmen’s unique artistry. Audiences will experience this unforgettable tribute live, featuring Carmen’s powerhouse vocals and signature arrangements:📍 March 2, 2025 – Yoshi’s, Oakland, CA – A special celebration of Teena Marie’s March birthday!📍 March 8, 2025 – Miracle Theater Backyard, Inglewood, CA – A special celebration of Teena Marie’s March birthday!📍 April 5, 2025 – Las Vegas Debut – The Club at Cannery Hotel & Casino🎟 Get Tickets & More InfoABOUT THE SHOW: A SOULFUL TRIBUTE THAT HONORS TEENA MARIE'S LEGACYFor over a decade, Carmen Jones has brought Teena Marie’s timeless music to life, earning the support of Teena’s closest family, friends, and fans—those who knew and loved Lady T best.🔥 This is NOT an impersonation—it's a deeply personal and heartfelt celebration. Carmen’s tribute captures the essence, energy, and artistry of Teena Marie’s music with a soulful and powerful authenticity. Teena Marie broke industry norms as a white woman with a deep-rooted connection to Black music, earning unwavering respect in the R&B community. Carmen Jones, who is Black and Italian, shares an uncanny resemblance to Teena Marie—not just in appearance but in the passion and depth of her performance.As a teenager, Carmen had the rare honor of singing Teena Marie’s songs directly for the legend herself. In a moment that shaped Carmen’s musical journey, Teena said: “Don’t stop.” Those words became a guiding force in Carmen’s career, now culminating in the premiere of her new single, “Don’t Stop”—a tribute to perseverance, artistry, and staying true to one's musical roots.THE CULTURAL SIGNIFICANCE OF THIS TRIBUTETeena Marie's music holds a timeless significance in R&B, soul, and funk, with a career that continued to flourish until her passing in 2010, particularly among those who cherish the golden era of these genres spanning the late 1970s through the 1980s. Known for her soulful voice, poetic lyricism, and deep connection to Black music culture, Teena Marie transcended industry boundaries, becoming an iconic figure celebrated across generations.Carmen Jones’ tribute pays homage to this rich cultural legacy, providing longtime fans with a rare opportunity to relive the magic of songs that defined an era. More than just a concert, this performance is a celebration of musical heritage, nostalgia, and the continued influence of Teena Marie’s artistry. From classics like Square Biz to the heartfelt Portuguese Love, Carmen delivers an authentic, deeply felt tribute that resonates with longtime fans while introducing a new generation to Teena Marie’s impact.WHY THIS SHOW IS A MUST-SEE👉 First-ever Las Vegas Performance! – Live Music in Las Vegas👉 Powerful Live Band & Unique Arrangements – A fresh, authentic take on Teena’s biggest hits.👉 Fan-Favorite Classics Performed Live – Square Biz, Portuguese Love, Lovergirl, Ooo La La La, and more!👉 New Music! – The exclusive premiere of Carmen’s original single, “Don’t Stop.”Since 2011, Carmen Jones has been captivating audiences nationwide with her electrifying performances, earning praise for her soulful authenticity and powerhouse vocals. She has performed at top venues like Yoshi’s (Oakland) and Blue Note (Napa) and shared the stage with Jamie Foxx, Howard Hewett, Al B. Sure, and El DeBarge.📅 March 2, 2025 – Yoshi’s, Oakland, CA📅 March 8, 2025 – Miracle Theater Backyard, Inglewood, CA📅 April 5, 2025 – The Club at Cannery Hotel and Casino, Las Vegas, NV🎟 Tickets & More InfoSeats are limited! Get your tickets now before they sell out!Contact: CJM Entertainment Group, Inc.📞 (510) 859-7576📧 cjmentertainmentgroup@gmail.com

