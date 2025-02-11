How the world can tackle the yawning gender gap in the sciences

So, why exactly are the sciences still largely the purview of men? And what can be done to create more opportunities for women?

On the eve of the International Day of Women and Girls in Science, we put those questions to Susan Gardner, the Director of the Ecosystems Division at the UN Environment Programme (UNEP). Gardner, who has a doctorate in marine science, has spent years working to encourage more women to enter the environmental sciences, which she says is especially vital to reversing the crisis facing the natural world. Here are edited excerpts of our conversation.

When it comes to gender parity in the sciences, the numbers are bleak. Why is that?

Susan Gardner (SG): There are several things that have made it challenging for women to enter the sciences. Often, girls and young women face cultural biases and are pressured to go into fields viewed as more traditionally female. When I was in university, for example, I told a fellow student that I was a marine science major and she said: “Your parents let you do that?”

At the same time, when it comes to admissions, hiring and promotions, there have been for far too long unconscious biases at play.

For example, I learned a tough lesson as a student when I invited a male friend to tag along on my tour of a university. One professor spent the whole time addressing his comments to my friend, who had no intention of applying. I just stood there bewildered. I trust that the professor’s behaviour was unintentional. But it’s the type of thing that makes women think: “Maybe I’m not welcome in this field.”

Then, once women are in the sciences, there are a lot of things that hold them back. For example, the key to advancing your career is presenting research results at international conferences. But that’s hard to do if you’re the primary caregiver, unless there is someone available to share these responsibilities.

All of these things, and more, contribute to the lack of female representation.

The world is facing a nature crisis right now, with close to 1 million species heading for extinction and ecosystems careening towards collapse. These things have huge implications for humanity’s future. Why is it important to have women represented in the environmental sciences?

SG: We need everyone onboard if we’re going to solve the nature crisis. The natural world underpins human civilization and we can’t afford to squander the talents of half of the planet at such a critical time.

Women often bring a unique perspective to pressing problems, like drought or deforestation or coral bleaching. Because of their lived experience, they sometimes see things their male colleagues don’t. That diversity of perspectives is crucial for finding real-world solutions to the crisis facing nature.

You have a doctorate in marine science and spent the early part of your career examining the effects of pollution on coastal habitats. What drew you to the sciences?

SG: I had a fascination with the ocean from a young age. I learned to scuba dive before I learned to drive! But the more I got into the field, the more I started to understand the threats to precious ecosystems, like coral reefs. And I wanted to do something about that.

What can be done to encourage more girls and women to get into the sciences?

SG: First of all, I think we need to push back against the stereotype that a scientist is an older man who sits at a desk, surrounded by mountains of paperwork, deep into the night. Anybody, and I mean anybody, can do science. What’s more science isn’t all about lab work. Many fields will allow you to see and experience the world in amazing ways.

Secondly, we need to encourage girls to get into the sciences from a young age. But more than that, we have to keep them interested in science. We have to connect them with role models of women whose scientific discoveries are making extraordinary contributions to the world. Across the education sector, we have to make extra efforts to ensure that girls can see themselves as future scientists dedicating their lives to a career that makes a difference for people and nature.

How can we make it easier for women scientists to advance in their careers?

SG: Historical unconscious biases in hiring and promotion have had long-lasting impacts. But we have also seen that when countries and universities develop merit-based systems for determining promotions, they achieve better gender balance and eliminate pay gaps. Policies such as these are essential to counter the unconscious biases that often work against women.

A scientist’s reputation and network is also essential for their career development. Scientists tend to form collaborations and nominate other scientists who they already know. Therefore, women working together can create networks to promote each others’ work and recognize each others’ achievements. As well, seasoned women scientists can invest time in mentoring those new to the field on how to navigate a successful scientific career.

You’ve said before you are optimistic about the future. Why is that?

It gives me optimism when I have the chance to observe the next generation of women leaders in action. I am inspired by young women, like my daughter, who are smart and strong and unapologetically stepping forward to lead.