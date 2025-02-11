RxTechExam and Pennsylvania Pharmacists Association to Launch Tech Training Program Ahead of Regulatory Changes

RxTechExam Logo PPA Logo

The PPA and RxTechExam are getting ahead of proposed changes to Pennsylvania law regarding the practice of Pharmacy Technicians.

This partnership with RxTechExam ensures that our technicians have access to top-tier education and the tools they need to succeed in their careers.” — Victoria Elliott, RPh, MBA, CAE, PPA CEO

HARRISBURG, PA, UNITED STATES, February 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- RxTechExam and the Pennsylvania Pharmacists Association (PPA) have announced a strategic partnership aimed at addressing upcoming pharmacy technician regulations in Pennsylvania through a comprehensive, online training solution. This collaboration is designed to provide a seamless pathway for pharmacy technicians to achieve certification and meet new regulatory requirements.With pending legislation from the Pennsylvania Board of Pharmacy that mandates the completion of an approved technician training program, the partnership seeks to bridge the gap between current practices and future regulations. As part of this initiative, PPA members and their affiliated pharmacies will gain access to discounted training for their staff. Additionally, students who successfully complete the program will receive a one-year PPA technician membership to support their continued growth in the field.“Our shared goal is to provide a practical but thorough training program that prepares pharmacy technicians for both Pennsylvania registration and the Pharmacy Technician Certification BoardExam (PTCE),” said Preston Davis, CPhT-Adv, Managing Partner of RxTechExam. “With draft legislation under consideration, this online solution ensures that technicians can conveniently access the necessary training and be fully compliant when the new requirements take effect.”The collaboration is designed to benefit both pharmacy professionals and the communities they serve by strengthening the technical skills of pharmacy technicians, ultimately enhancing patient care. PPA’s CEO, Victoria Elliott, RPh, MBA, CAE, emphasized the importance of this initiative: “As the pharmacy landscape evolves, PPA remains committed to supporting pharmacy technicians, whose work is integral to the success of pharmacies across the state. This partnership with RxTechExam ensures that our technicians have access to top-tier education and the tools they need to succeed in their careers.”The joint program offers flexible online training, making it accessible for technicians at any stage of their careers. Participants will not only gain the knowledge required to meet Pennsylvania’s regulatory standards but will also be equipped to sit for the nationally recognized PTCE certification exam.About RxTechExam:RxTechExam provides comprehensive online training and resources for pharmacy technicians , preparing them for certification exams and career advancement.PPA is dedicated to advancing the practice of pharmacy in Pennsylvania, supporting pharmacists and technicians through advocacy, education, and resources.

