Attorney General Kaul Announces Appointment of New Communications Director

MADISON, Wis. – Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul today announced the appointment of Riley Vetterkind as the Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ) Communications Director.

“We’re excited to welcome Riley to lead DOJ’s communication efforts,” said Attorney General Kaul. “I’m thankful he is joining DOJ to serve in this important role as we continue working to protect the public and ensure that justice is done.”

Vetterkind previously served as the public information officer for the Wisconsin Elections Commission (WEC). Before working at the WEC, he was a reporter for various publications, most recently the Wisconsin State Journal. Vetterkind earned his B.A. from the University of Wisconsin-Madison.