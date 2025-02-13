Okava Recognizes National Cat Health Month

Okava leads in the research and development of new therapies for the management of feline diabetes and obesity

We are dedicated to creating advanced, convenient, and life-changing solutions for conditions like feline diabetes and obesity, which are increasingly impacting the lives of cats and their owners.” — Michael Klotsman, PhD, MBA

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, February 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Okava Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ("Okava" or "the Company"), a clinical-stage research and development company focused on diseases of aging in dogs and cats, is proud to honor February's designation as National Cat Health Month by reaffirming its commitment to revolutionizing pet healthcare and addressing the growing challenges of feline obesity and diabetes. Leveraging advanced drug delivery technologies and innovative solutions adapted from human medicine, Okava is at the forefront of improving the health and longevity of cats worldwide.Over 50% of cats are currently overweight or obese, according to recent industry reports, with obesity contributing to significant health risks, including diabetes and diabetes-related complications. Studies show that obese cats in the 8-to-12 age range face 2.8 times a higher risk of death than their lean counterparts. These alarming statistics highlight an urgent need for effective, accessible treatments—a challenge Okava is ready to meet.“At Okava, we believe our pets deserve the same care and innovation that we bring to human health,” said Michael Klotsman, PhD, MBA, Chief Executive Officer of Okava. “We are dedicated to creating advanced, convenient, and life-changing solutions for conditions like feline diabetes and obesity, which are increasingly impacting the lives of cats and their owners.”Through proprietary platforms and partnerships, Okava aims to develop groundbreaking solutions for chronic illnesses affecting household pets. OKV-119, developed in partnership with Vivani Medical , aims to transform the treatment landscape for feline obesity and diabetes. Using Vivani's NanoPortal™ technology, OKV-119 is designed to deliver medication steadily over extended periods of time, with the potential to optimize treatment adherence and outcomes.“By focusing on unmet needs and utilizing cutting-edge drug delivery systems, we’re developing therapies with the potential to dramatically improve how we care for cats and dogs,” Dr. Klotsman added. “National Cat Health Month is a perfect opportunity to remind pet parents that science is on their side. We’re deeply committed to delivering a healthier future for our feline companions.”Okava Pharmaceuticals invites all cat owners, veterinarians, and pet advocates to learn more about the company’s work by visiting www.okavapharma.com

