LandOnEarth & Reift Partner to Transform Home Buying with AI-Powered Personalization

SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES, February 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- LandOnEarth , the groundbreaking home discovery platform powered by AI-driven personalization, is excited to announce a strategic partnership with Reift . This next-generation real estate marketplace connects buyers and sellers directly, streamlining transactions and significantly reducing costs. This collaboration combines two industry innovators to transform the home-buying experience by integrating intelligent property matching with a seamless, consumer-focused real estate marketplace.The partnership launches in Texas, starting with San Antonio and Austin, where both companies aim to empower buyers, sellers, investors, and agents with cutting-edge technology that simplifies the real estate journey. By integrating LandOnEarth’s HomeMatch AI-powered search with Reift’s direct-to-consumer transaction model, homebuyers can instantly find and secure their ideal properties based on lifestyle preferences, affordability, and real-time market insights. Sellers, in turn, benefit from direct offer submissions, real-time counteroffers, and a transparent process—all while maintaining agent involvement for expert guidance.“Homebuyers don’t just want a house; they want a home that fits their lifestyle and aspirations,” said Mike McHenry, CEO of LandOnEarth. “By partnering with Reift, we’re redefining the home search and transaction experience—giving consumers an AI-powered, data-driven approach that prioritizes personalization, efficiency, and savings. This isn’t just about innovation; it’s about making the real estate process smarter, faster, and more consumer-friendly.”The LandOnEarth-Reift integration particularly benefits property investors looking for speed and efficiency, as well as real estate agents seeking hands-on transaction experience, commission opportunities, and long-term client engagement. With MLS data coverage across Texas, the partnership delivers an innovative end-to-end home buying solution, eliminating outdated inefficiencies and putting the power of real estate back into the hands of buyers and sellers.“Today’s homebuyers are looking for more than just a house—they want a place that aligns with their lifestyle, community, and long-term goals,” said Jason Franklin, CEO of Reift. “By partnering with LandOnEarth, we’re combining powerful data intelligence with user-centric personalization to help people find homes that don’t just meet their criteria, but enhance their lives.”As the collaboration expands, new features and integrations will continue rolling out, further enhancing the AI-driven home search and transaction experience for consumers and industry professionals alike.For more information, visit www.landonearth.com and www.reift.com About LandOnEarthLandOnEarth is a real estate technology company dedicated to transforming the home-buying experience through AI-driven property matching and personalized buyer insights. Its flagship product, HomeMatch, helps agents convert more leads by offering a superior, tailored home search experience for consumers.About ReiftReift is a cutting-edge real estate marketplace designed to simplify and streamline property transactions. By connecting buyers and sellers directly, Reift reduces transaction costs and accelerates deal flow while still providing professional support from agents and transaction assistants. Founded by Jason Franklin, an accomplished broker in Houston, Reift aims to revolutionize the way real estate transactions are conducted.

