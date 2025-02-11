Atticus Publishing proudly presents Award-Winning Author Ann Naimark, Inspiring Readers with Her Transformative Book

A Touch of Light: Opening to the Love That is You and All Creation

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, February 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ann Naimark , a licensed psychotherapist with three decades of experience, presents her powerful new book, A Touch of Light: Opening to the Love That is You and All Creation . This heartfelt and inspiring work chronicles Ann’s personal spiritual and emotional journey while offering readers practical tools to ignite their own connection to Love and Source Light.Published in October 2022, A Touch of Light has already garnered widespread recognition, winning 10 prestigious book awards, receiving five glowing reviews, and being featured on the front cover of Readers’ House Magazine of London. The book was showcased internationally at the London Book Fair in March 2024 and the Guadalajara Book Fair in November 2024, where it captured the attention of global publishing rights agents. It has also inspired a forthcoming movie in development with Voyage Media, further solidifying its impact.A Touch of Light is both a deeply personal memoir and a guide to awakening, where Ann invites readers to explore their own connection to Love by providing tips for living with daily awareness of Source Light/Love, strategies to release unhelpful mental and emotional patterns, ways to trust inner instincts and recognize guidance from Source, encouragement to embrace life as an adventure, and insights for achieving balance in life while honoring sensitive natures. This transformative book empowers readers to embark on their own journey toward self-discovery, balance, and a deeper connection to Love.Ann Naimark brings her rich background in psychotherapy and spiritual exploration to her work, blending science and spirituality in unique and impactful ways. Over the years, she has led countless meditations, taught spiritual classes, and appeared on multiple podcasts discussing her work and A Touch of Light.Ann’s journey as an author was inspired by her father’s encouragement to share her life story and her personal calling to help others find their path to Love and fulfillment. She continues to empower and uplift through her newly launched podcast, Love Lights the Way, where she interviews individuals dedicated to making a difference.Ann’s primary message is a personal invitation to ignite—or reignite—their journey toward an authentic connection to Love and their True Self. Through her experiences, insights, and heartfelt guidance, readers will find encouragement, clarity, and inspiration to live life with purpose and joy.Visit www.annnaimark.com for more information about Ann Naimark, A Touch of Light, and her ongoing work to empower individuals to embrace their true selves.

Ann Naimark on The Spotlight Network TV with Logan Crawford

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.