NIH issues indirect cost rate cuts for grants

The National Institutes of Health Feb. 7 issued supplemental guidance on updating negotiated indirect cost rates for new and existing NIH grants. The NIH will apply a straight 15% indirect cost rate across all new and existing grant awards. The rate will be applied to all current grants for “go forward expenses” from Feb. 10 onward and for all new grants issued.

Twenty-two state attorneys general also sued the administration Feb. 10 following the move, asking a federal judge to block it.