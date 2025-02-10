Department of Solid Waste Regular Garbage Pickup on Presidents’ Day

Published on February 10, 2025

The City of Miami Department of Solid Waste announces that regular garbage, recycling, and bulky trash services will proceed as scheduled on Monday, February 17, 2025, in observance of Presidents' Day.

Residents with a third Monday collection of any service are reminded to place their garbage, recycling, and bulky trash curbside the evening before, ensuring items are positioned at least five feet from all objects.

Additionally, the Solid Waste Department’s Mini Dump facility at 1290 NW 20th Street, Miami, FL 33142, will be open on Presidents' Day from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m., offering residents the opportunity to dispose of bulky trash items. Proof of City of Miami residency is required.

For more information or to confirm collection schedules, please visit www.miamizerowaste.com, contact our customer service team at 305-960-2801, or dial 3-1-1.