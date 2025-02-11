EPC Announces the 4th Edition of ‘GaN Power Devices for Efficient Power Conversion’ – The Resource on GaN Technology
The 4th edition deepens understanding of GaN's capabilities and empowers readers to unlock its full potential.”EL SEGUNDO, CA, UNITED STATES, February 11, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Efficient Power Conversion Corporation (EPC), the world leader in enhancement-mode gallium nitride (eGaN®) power devices is pleased to announce the release of the 4th edition of its groundbreaking textbook, GaN Power Devices for Efficient Power Conversion.
— Alex Lidow, CEO of EPC
This latest edition reflects the rapid advancements in GaN technology and its transformative impact across various industries, including renewable energy, electric vehicles, data centers, robotics, and space applications. Co-authored by EPC CEO Dr. Alex Lidow and a team of GaN experts, the textbook remains an indispensable resource for engineers, students, and industry innovators looking to stay at the forefront of power electronics.
What’s New in the 4th Edition:
• Expanded coverage on the integration of GaN into new applications such as AI servers, autonomous systems, and eMobility.
• Updates on design techniques that maximize GaN’s superior efficiency, power density, and thermal performance.
• Comprehensive insights into GaN ICs and their role in simplifying complex designs and improving system reliability.
• A dedicated section on the latest advancements in GaN reliability and manufacturability.
• Real-world application examples, case studies, and practical design tips for engineers.
"Since its inception, this textbook has guided engineers and innovators adopting GaN," said Dr. Alex Lidow, CEO and co-author. "The 4th edition deepens understanding of GaN's capabilities and empowers readers to unlock its full potential."
This edition underscores EPC’s commitment to educating the power electronics community and supporting the adoption of GaN as the go-to technology for efficient power conversion. The textbook is available for purchase through Wiley.
Availability and Additional Resources:
The 4th edition of GaN Power Devices for Efficient Power Conversion is available now. For additional resources, including evaluation boards, design support tools, and application notes, visit epc-co.com.
