J2 Interactive Wins Award for their Support in the Implementation of CA’s SaPHIRE, Designed & Managed by Manifest MedEx

CHARLESTOWN, MA, UNITED STATES, February 11, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- J2 Interactive, a software development and IT consulting firm specializing in customized solutions for healthcare organizations, is proud to announce that it has been awarded the 2025 DEVIES Award for Professional Services: Strategic and Technical. This prestigious recognition honors the company’s outstanding work with Manifest MedEx, California’s largest nonprofit health data network, on California’s Surveillance and Public Health Information Reporting and Exchange (SaPHIRE), a groundbreaking data system that has significantly enhanced California’s public health surveillance infrastructure.

SaPHIRE, a 24-hours-a-day, 7-days-a-week solution to securely ingest and process electronic lab results from across the state, aims to modernize and expand California’s disease surveillance capabilities. This system is crucial for the efficient, reliable, and secure collection, organization, tracking, and reporting of lab result registry data. Manifest MedEx contracted with J2 Interactive to help mobilize a dedicated team of experts, build an advanced interoperability framework, and create pipelines to standardize and route data. SaPHIRE integrates multiple clinical data streams from over 1,600 laboratory providers, standardizes and deduplicates data, and provides real-time data dashboards for public health stakeholders, enhancing the state’s ability to manage and analyze data efficiently.

“We are incredibly delighted to receive this award for our strategic and technical skills,” said Mickey Yalon, CTO of J2 Interactive. “The success of the SaPHIRE project is a testament to the expertise of our team and our long-term partnership with Manifest MedEx.”

“SaPHIRE is critical statewide health data infrastructure for California,” said Jason Buckner, Chief Information Officer, Manifest MedEx. “J2 has been an important part of our work for SaPHIRE, and we congratulate them on this well-deserved award.”

The 2025 DEVIES Award for Professional Services: Strategic and Technical is a definitive recognition in the developer, software engineering, and IT industry, celebrating outstanding design, engineering, and innovation. Winners are selected across 31 categories and are announced in January, with the awards ceremony on February 11, 2025, during DeveloperWeek in Santa Clara, CA.

About J2 Interactive: J2 Interactive is an award-winning software development and IT consulting firm specializing in customized solutions for health systems, labs, research institutions, and health information exchanges. Our approach to design and development is rooted in a fundamental belief that systems succeed or fail based on how well they serve the people who depend upon them. Learn more by visiting our website or following us on LinkedIn.

About Manifest MedEx: As the largest nonprofit health data network in California, Manifest MedEx (MX) is an integral part of the state’s health data infrastructure, combining and delivering crucial health information for more than 38 million Californians across 125+ hospitals, 17 health plans, and over 2,100 providers. Together, we are transforming health across the state, supporting California as a leader in equitable, affordable, proactive, and compassionate care. For more information, visit manifestmedex.org and follow us on X and LinkedIn at @ManifestMedEx.

Contact: Rachel Warnock, Director of Marketing | J2 Interactive | rwarnock@j2interactive.com

