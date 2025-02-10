Statement by Attorney General Matthew J. Platkin on Court Order for Trump Administration to Immediately Restore All Frozen Federal Funding

TRENTON – New Jersey Attorney General Matthew J. Platkin today issued the following statement in response to the District of Rhode Island’s decision to enforce the court’s prior order preventing the Trump Administration from implementing its freeze of up to $3 trillion in federal funding. The decision follows a motion to enforce filed by state attorneys general on Friday in light of evidence that the Trump Administration was continuing to block the disbursement of critical federal funding.

“I am glad that the Court has agreed with us and found that the Trump Administration has continued to unlawfully withhold critical federal funding,” said Attorney General Platkin. “President Trump may not think that the law applies to him or his acolytes such as Vice President Vance or Elon Musk, but in this country, the courts have the final say on the law – not the President. Today’s decision is critical to ensuring that these funds which support Medicaid, Head Start, law enforcement programs, disaster relief, and so much more, will not be illegally impeded.”

Attorney General Platkin along with 23 attorneys general have brought this litigation against the Trump Administration.

A copy of the court’s decision is available here.

