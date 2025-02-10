Birth Control Alert: Growing Number of Depo-Provera Brain Tumor Lawsuits Are Now Centralized in a Florida Court
Plaintiffs' attorneys say the new multidistrict litigation could expand to thousands of cases.
We expect that hundreds and likely thousands of cases will be centralized in Pensacola in Judge Rodgers’ Court.”PENSACOLA, FL, UNITED STATES, February 10, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The United States Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation (JPML) has ordered the consolidation of 27 federal lawsuits concerning the contraceptive Depo-Provera into a Multidistrict Litigation (MDL). These cases, previously pending in eight different districts, will now be centralized in the Northern District of Florida under the oversight of Judge M. Casey Rodgers.
The plaintiffs in these actions allege that prolonged use of Depo-Provera, approved by the FDA in 1992 as an injectable contraceptive, has been linked to an increased risk of developing intracranial meningiomas—a type of brain tumor. The lawsuits claim that the manufacturers failed to adequately warn users of this significant risk.
Judge M. Casey Rodgers is renowned for her adept handling of complex product liability cases, notably the 3M earplug litigation (3M Products Liability Litigation, MDL No. 2885).
Pensacola-based law firm Levin Papantonio made an early entrance into Depo-Provera litigation and currently has filed multiple Depo-Provera lawsuits (Civil Action No.: 5:24-cv-02524) on behalf of women who developed meningiomas after using the birth control shots. The firm's attorneys said they are happy with the JPML's order.
Mike Papantonio, senior partner at Levin Papantonio, remarked, "As I watched Judge Rodgers work through the complexity of the military earplugs hearing loss case, I was impressed with her ability to take complex issues and bring closure to one of the biggest mass tort cases in the history of this country."
Virginia Buchanan, a senior partner at Levin Papantonio who is heading the firm's Depo-Provera lawsuits, added, "We expect that hundreds and likely thousands of cases will be centralized in Pensacola in Judge Rodgers’ Court. Judge Rodgers is respected by lawyers around the country for her handling of the 3M earplugs litigation, one of the largest multidistrict litigations in history. Given that extensive experience, she and her staff and colleagues in the Northern District will be well suited to handle this litigation."
Jennifer Hoekstra, a partner at Aylstock, Witkin, Kreis & Overholtz, emphasized Judge Rodgers' qualifications, stating, "She has a history of resolving mass torts with complicated legal issues, such as the ones that we're going to face in Depo-Provera. And she has a consistent policy of front-loading significant issues, including the preemption concerns that we're going to face in this litigation. We believe that she's the right jurist to handle this litigation and its consolidation, given the nationwide use of Depo-Provera."
Why the Claims Were Centralized
The centralization of Depo-Provera claims aims to streamline pretrial proceedings, eliminate duplicative discovery, prevent inconsistent rulings, and conserve resources for all parties involved.
This move reflects the growing number of lawsuits filed by women across the nation who allege severe health complications resulting from Depo-Provera usage.
In its December 2023 National Health Statistics Report, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported that around "one in four sexually experienced women had ever used the injectable contraceptive DepoProvera (24.5%)."
As the litigation progresses, the plaintiffs' legal teams are committed to advocating for those affected and holding the manufacturers accountable for the alleged failure to provide adequate warnings about the risks associated with Depo-Provera.
Levin Papantonio's Early Commitment to Depo-Provera Lawsuits
Levin Papantonio has played a pivotal role in Depo-Provera litigation, leading efforts to expose the drug’s dangers and hold pharmaceutical companies accountable. In October, the firm delivered a major presentation at MTMP in Las Vegas, providing mass tort attorneys with critical updates on the growing litigation and underscoring the importance of seeking justice for affected individuals.
Attorney Chelsie Green further reinforced Levin Papantonio’s commitment by authoring an article for the Florida Justice Association FJA Journal, shedding light on the troubling history of Depo-Provera’s development. Her research highlights the drug’s clinical trials in the 1960s at Atlanta’s Grady Memorial Hospital Family Planning Clinic, where Upjohn allegedly targeted black, unmarried women—many of whom already had one child and lacked the financial means to raise additional children. According to Green, these women were likely not adequately informed of the drug’s risks, raising serious ethical concerns about how Depo-Provera was introduced and tested.
Through its continued advocacy, Levin Papantonio remains at the forefront of the fight to hold pharmaceutical companies accountable for the harm caused by Depo-Provera, ensuring that affected individuals receive the justice they deserve.
Creators Of Depo-Provera Birth Control Hid Deadly Side Effects For Decades
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.