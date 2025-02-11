Paragon Ventures Announces Sale of Homecare California to Family Matters In-Home Care Paragon Ventures Healthcare Mergers and Strategic Acquisitions

Family Matters In-Home Care, a leading provider of personalized in-home care, has acquired Homecare California.

The homecare services sector continues to grow and prosper through consolidation & market expansion. We appreciate our Managing Director, Samantha Lincoln, who led the deal team on this transaction.” — Jonathan Sadock

CAMPBELL, CALIFORNIA, CA, UNITED STATES, February 11, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Family Matters In-Home Care, a leading provider of personalized in-home care, has acquired Homecare California. This merger brings together two trusted organizations to enhance in-home care services for families across the region, ensuring greater resources, seamless transitions, and exceptional service for clients and referral partners. Paragon Ventures LLC served as the exclusive advisor to Homecare California.

“This partnership represents an exciting opportunity to expand our ability to serve families with the same level of care and compassion they’ve come to expect,” said Jacob Laffen, CEO of Family Matters In-Home Care. “This merger reflects our shared mission of providing the highest quality, personalized in-home care.” “The combination of these two outstanding companies will enhance the service of inhome care in the region. Not only do Family Matters In-Home Care and Homecare California share geography, they share core values and an unwavering commitment to serving their clients,” said Samantha Lincoln, Managing Director at Paragon Ventures, advisor to Homecare California in the sale.

In the coming months, Homecare California will fully transition under the Family Matters In-Home Care name and brand. Clients and referral partners can rest assured of uninterrupted service during this process. The merger also allows for expanded resources, enabling the combined organization to support families with smooth care transitions and compassionate care.

Jonathan Sadock, Managing Partner/CEO of Paragon Ventures stated that as we begin 2025, the mergers and acquisitions (M&A) market for home health companies is experiencing robust activity, driven by several key factors. The increasing demand for home health services, spurred by an aging population and a general preference for at-home care over institutional settings, has made this sector particularly attractive to investors. Additionally, technological advancements in telehealth and remote monitoring are enhancing the scalability and efficiency of home health services, further fueling interest from larger healthcare entities and private equity firms looking to expand their portfolios in this area. Despite regulatory complexities, the market outlook remains positive as companies seek strategic acquisitions to gain regional dominance and broaden their service capabilities.

About Family Matters In-Home Care

Family Matters In-Home Care, founded in 2002 provides compassionate and reliable in-home care for seniors and adults with disabilities. With locations throughout California, Family Matters is committed to personalized service that empowers families to live safely and comfortably at home. Learn more at familymattershc.com.

About Homecare California

Homecare California, based in Los Altos, provides compassionate, non-medical in-home care services for seniors and individuals needing assistance with daily living. Founded in 2008, their highly trained caregivers deliver personalized care to support independence and enhance quality of life. For more information, visit homecare-california.com.

About Paragon Ventures Healthcare Mergers and Strategic Acquisitions

Paragon Ventures is a leading investment banking advisory firm specializing in merger and acquisition advisory exclusively representing middle market healthcare companies. With over three decades of experience, Paragon Ventures has been a catalyst for shaping the healthcare landscape through its expertise in navigating complex transactions. The firm has a comprehensive knowledge of healthcare market sectors and specialties, and unsurpassed expertise and experience in the M&A process. For additional information on Paragon, please visit www.paragonventures.com.

